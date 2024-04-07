Juventus end four-game winless run with tight victory over Fiorentina

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Juventus end four-game winless run with tight victory over Fiorentina
Juventus end four-game winless run with tight victory over Fiorentina
Juventus celebrate their goal
Juventus celebrate their goal
Profimedia
Federico Gatti’s third match-winning goal of the campaign helped Juventus to end a four-game winless Serie A run with a narrow 1-0 home win against Fiorentina, who are still waiting for an away league victory in 2024.

Top of Serie A as recently as late January, a downturn in form has put even UEFA Champions League (UCL) qualification in jeopardy for Juventus, but that didn’t show as they got off to a storming start.

They looked particularly dangerous from set pieces, and Gatti hit the bar from one chance before giving his side the lead on 20 minutes.

Bremer rose to loop a header against the post, but Gatti was lurking to tap in on the rebound for his fourth of the campaign.

Themselves enduring a poor run in Serie A of late, Fiorentina showed very little in the final third and continued to invite pressure from their opponents.

It looked as though the inevitable had happened when Dušan Vlahović smashed in Weston McKennie’s header on the half-hour, but a retrospective offside call denied the Serbian his first Juventus goal against his former employers.

Remarkably, that was Juve’s third disallowed strike of the half, and Vincenzo Italiano made changes at the break in an attempt to take advantage of their misfortune.

Fiorentina were consequently much improved in attack, and half chances began to go their way. Nicolás González was in the thick of the action, and his curling effort was wonderfully turned onto the bar by the fingertips of Wojciech Szczęsny.

Match stats
Statsperform

Lucas Beltrán would almost certainly have had a late equaliser for Fiorentina if not for a block from his unwitting team-mate M'Bala Nzola, and Juventus defended valiantly to see out the victory.

Although it was just a second win in 10 Serie A games, Massimiliano Allegri’s side remained in the driving seat to finish in the top three, while Fiorentina’s European hopes were dented after a fourth successive winless league outing.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Federico Gatti (Juventus)

See a summary of the match

Mentions
FootballSerie AJuventusFiorentina
Related Articles
Inter eyeing Milan derby title triumph as Roma host capital clash
Race for the Scudetto: Leao makes the difference for Milan, Atalanta & Bologna impress
Under pressure Juventus need result at Lazio to stop the rot in Serie A
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Juventus edge to win over Fiorentina, Lyon defeat Nantes
Updated
Former Tottenham defender and Wimbledon manager Kinnear dies at 77
Klopp pleads for patience from supporters after 2-2 draw at Manchester United
Fenerbahce field youth team against Galatasaray in Super Cup - only to walk off the pitch
Tottenham survive Forest scare to win and move into Premier League's top four
McBurnie the late hero as much-improved Sheff Utd draw with poor Chelsea
Virgil van Dijk says Manchester United draw feels like a defeat for Liverpool in title race
Liverpool rescue draw with Man Utd to leave top three separated by a single point
Napoli beat Monza in six goal thriller to close in on European spots
Most Read
Football Tracker: Juventus edge to win over Fiorentina, Lyon defeat Nantes
Mark Williams to face Ronnie O'Sullivan in Tour Championship final after beating Mark Allen
Novak Djokovic wants last dance with Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros
Cameroon FA to propose national coach after emergency meeting

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings