Juventus give full support to Fagioli as seven-month ban begins for betting

Scores
News
More
Updated
Fagioli on the bench for Juventus in their recent match against Torino
Fagioli on the bench for Juventus in their recent match against Torino
Profimedia
Juventus will provide full support to Nicolo Fagioli (22) after the Italian Football Federation confirmed the player's seven-month ban for breaching rules on betting on matches has begun, the Serie A club said on Thursday.

The FIGC announced the punishment on Tuesday, before confirming two days later that his suspension begins on October 19th, meaning the player could return for the end of the season.

The FIGC also confirmed that Fagioli will undergo therapy for his gambling lasting at least six months, and in a minimum of 10 public meetings in a period of five months.

"The Club has noted the official press release from the FIGC n°177/AA and confirms its full support for Nicolo Fagioli in tackling this path," Juventus said in a statement.

"We will provide the player with the necessary support in carrying out the indicated therapeutic plan and, as expressly provided for in the agreement, collaborating with the Federation to outline the scheduled appointments."

The club said they are convinced the player will be able to make a successful return once the ban has been served, with the support of the club, teammates, family and the professionals who will assist him.

Newcastle United confirmed on Wednesday that their midfielder Sandro Tonali is also under investigation in relation to betting.

Meanwhile, AS Roma said reports about the alleged involvement of their midfielder Nicola Zalewski and forward Stephan El Shaarawy in betting investigations had damaged the players' reputations.

"The club has full confidence in Nicola and Stephan when they say they have nothing to do with this matter," the Serie A club said in a statement.

