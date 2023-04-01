Juventus go top of Serie A with narrow victory over Cagliari

Juventus had to fight for their win
Juventus had to fight for their win
AFP
Juventus moved to the summit of Serie A after claiming a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Cagliari at the Allianz Stadium.

Having registered four consecutive league wins without conceding coming into the contest, Juventus were considered firm favourites to extend their impressive form against a Cagliari side sitting just a point above the relegation zone.

Despite their position in the table though, it was the visitors who looked the more threatening of the two sides in the opening 20 minutes, with Nicolas Viola firing an effort from the edge of the box narrowly wide of the target.

Juventus continued to struggle in a disjointed first-half display, as Alberto Dossena directed a close-range header inches over the bar for Claudio Ranieri’s side.

Grateful to still be on level terms, the hosts gradually improved with the break approaching, but Weston McKennie spurned their best opportunity of the half, volleying wide from inside the six-yard box after an excellent delivery from Filip Kostic.

Determined to make amends for their subpar showing in the opening period, Juventus emerged after the restart on the front foot. Federico Chiesa saw a powerful strike thwarted by Simone Scuffet, while Federico Gatti missed the target with a good headed chance.

The match stats
Flashscore

Their pressure finally paid dividends on the hour mark though, as Gleison Bremer rose highest in the box to direct Kostic’s free-kick into the far corner.

Armed with the momentum, Massimiliano Allegri’s side doubled their lead through another centre-back with 20 minutes remaining. This time, Daniele Rugani found himself in the right place at the right time to bundle home from close range after Cagliari failed to intercept Kostic’s corner.

Undeterred, the visitors pulled a goal back just five minutes later thanks to a clinical header from Dossena, setting up a nervy finale for the Bianconeri.

Cagliari came close to completing an unlikely comeback when Dossena headed against the post in the closing stages, but the Juventus rearguard held firm to secure victory, which moved them to the top of the league ahead of Inter Milan’s clash with Frosinone on Sunday.

The result extends Juventus’ impressive form to just one defeat in 12 league matches this season (W9, D2). As for Cagliari, they’ll be desperate to bounce back against Monza following the international break after their winless away record extended to six matches (D2, L4).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Filip Kostic (Juventus)

See all the match stats here.

The league table
Flashscore
