Last-minute De Silvestri equaliser spares Bologna's blushes against Genoa

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Last-minute De Silvestri equaliser spares Bologna's blushes against Genoa
Last-minute De Silvestri equaliser spares Bologna's blushes against Genoa
Charalampos Lykogiannis of Bologna is challenged by Stefano Sabelli of Genoa
Charalampos Lykogiannis of Bologna is challenged by Stefano Sabelli of Genoa
AFP
Bologna extended their unbeaten run at home to 10 matches (W8, D2) across all competitions after salvaging a 1-1 draw against Genoa, thanks to Lorenzo De Silvestri’s 96th-minute equaliser.

High-flying fifth placed Bologna were hoping to bounce back from a 3-0 loss to Udinese last time out - against a Genoa side that had only lost once in their last six visits to the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium.

To the delight of the home supporters, it was the men in red and blue that started on top and came very close to taking the lead through Riccardo Orsolini who was denied a superb long-range goal by a wonderful Josep Martinez save.

However, despite their positive start, Bologna found themselves conceding their first goal in five matches at home in Serie A, when Albert Gudmundsson’s whipped free-kick into the box made its way past everyone and into the bottom corner to make it 1-0 after 20 minutes.

As the home side tried to respond after falling behind, Joshua Zirkzee had Bologna’s best chance of the first half with a shot that was easily dealt with by Martinez - leaving the home side with plenty to do in the second half.

Bologna dominated the game but couldn't break Genoa down
AFP

The hosts looked in real danger of starting their 2024 with a loss at home as they continued to struggle to create any chances following the restart and ultimately failed to trouble a well-organised Genoa defence.

Substitute Michel Aebischer nearly opened his account for the season with a powerful half-volley that was once again denied by the impressive Martinez in goal. Riccardo Calafiori then finally had the ball in the net for Bologna with a header from a free-kick but painfully for him, the linesman had his flag up to swiftly rule it out.

To the credit of the home team, the players continued to push for an equaliser and they found it with only seconds remaining on the clock through substitute De Silvestri who pounced on a rebound from a corner to find the net and make it 1-1 as the final whistle went.

Key match stats
Flashscore

The hard-fought draw takes Bologna to within one point of a UEFA Champions League spot while Genoa remain in 12th.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Josep Martinez (Genoa)

See all the match stats here. 

Mentions
FootballSerie ABolognaGenoa
Related Articles
Inter and Juventus battle for winter title as Serie A reaches midway point
AC Milan's under pressure Pioli faces must-win game with Sassuolo
Impressive Bologna look to prove top-four credentials against Atalanta in Serie A
Show more
Football
Brazil reportedly sack interim coach Diniz and look at Sao Paulo's Dorival Junior
Tottenham progress in FA Cup as late Pedro Porro screamer sinks Burnley
Football Tracker: Bologna salvage point, Tottenham and Fulham progress in FA Cup
Updated
Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo sidelined after picking up knee injury against Las Palmas
Transfer News LIVE: Dier set for Bayern move, Inter sign Buchanan from Brugge
Updated
2023 Africa Cup of Nations: The biggest names missing from the tournament
Tajon Buchanan joins Inter from Club Brugge, becomes first Canadian Serie A player
Manchester City's security personnel working with Grealish after 'devastating' burglary
Broja can be important for Chelsea in Jackson's absence, says Pochettino
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Dier set for Bayern move, Inter sign Buchanan from Brugge
Rafael Nadal expresses doubt over Australian Open participation after Brisbane defeat
Premier League transfer window: What do the big clubs need?
Rafael Nadal's comeback halted by Jordan Thompson in epic encounter in Brisbane

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings