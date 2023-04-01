Last-minute De Silvestri equaliser spares Bologna's blushes against Genoa

Bologna extended their unbeaten run at home to 10 matches (W8, D2) across all competitions after salvaging a 1-1 draw against Genoa, thanks to Lorenzo De Silvestri’s 96th-minute equaliser.

High-flying fifth placed Bologna were hoping to bounce back from a 3-0 loss to Udinese last time out - against a Genoa side that had only lost once in their last six visits to the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium.

To the delight of the home supporters, it was the men in red and blue that started on top and came very close to taking the lead through Riccardo Orsolini who was denied a superb long-range goal by a wonderful Josep Martinez save.

However, despite their positive start, Bologna found themselves conceding their first goal in five matches at home in Serie A, when Albert Gudmundsson’s whipped free-kick into the box made its way past everyone and into the bottom corner to make it 1-0 after 20 minutes.

As the home side tried to respond after falling behind, Joshua Zirkzee had Bologna’s best chance of the first half with a shot that was easily dealt with by Martinez - leaving the home side with plenty to do in the second half.

Bologna dominated the game but couldn't break Genoa down AFP

The hosts looked in real danger of starting their 2024 with a loss at home as they continued to struggle to create any chances following the restart and ultimately failed to trouble a well-organised Genoa defence.

Substitute Michel Aebischer nearly opened his account for the season with a powerful half-volley that was once again denied by the impressive Martinez in goal. Riccardo Calafiori then finally had the ball in the net for Bologna with a header from a free-kick but painfully for him, the linesman had his flag up to swiftly rule it out.

To the credit of the home team, the players continued to push for an equaliser and they found it with only seconds remaining on the clock through substitute De Silvestri who pounced on a rebound from a corner to find the net and make it 1-1 as the final whistle went.

Key match stats Flashscore

The hard-fought draw takes Bologna to within one point of a UEFA Champions League spot while Genoa remain in 12th.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Josep Martinez (Genoa)

