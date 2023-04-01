Leonardo Bonucci to take Juventus to court over image damages

Former Juventus captain Leonardo Bonucci (36) has not digested the way he was asked to leave Juventus and is seeking damages to his personal and professional image.

The Italian defender has, however, made it known that he will not keep a euro for himself if he wins in court.

Bonucci does, in fact, intend to donate the eventual sum that Juventus may have to pay him to Neuroland, an association that supports the families of children in the paediatric neurosurgery ward of the Regina Margherita Children's Hospital in Turin and Live Onlus.

The former Bianconeri captain, according to what has been revealed by Gianluca Di Marzio, will take the Old Lady to court for 'compensation for damages due to the alleged lack of adequate training and preparation conditions at Bonucci's disposal, suffering damage of a professional nature and image'.

Legitimate principle

Reportedly, from Bonucci's point of view, this decision does 'not represent a personal war, but a fact of legitimate principle', which the player has decided to carry forward to other footballers who have found themselves and are still facing situations similar to those he has experienced, but not having the opportunity to react.

For the player, the situations he had to face once he was sidelined were considered 'abnormal' for a professional, such as 'having to carry out evening training sessions at different times to those of his teammates, without ever meeting the technical staff'.

But also the fact of not having access to the gym, swimming pool and restaurant, or in any case without due assistance. Moreover, the club's decision not to include the player in the call-up list 'has made the player feel deliberately left to his own devices, through a strategy that he considered premeditated'.