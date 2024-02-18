Monza score dramatic late winner despite impressive 10-man AC Milan comeback

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Monza score dramatic late winner despite impressive 10-man AC Milan comeback
Monza score dramatic late winner despite impressive 10-man AC Milan comeback
Dany Mota of AC Monza celebrates scoring his team's second goal
Dany Mota of AC Monza celebrates scoring his team's second goal
AFP
AC Milan blew the chance to move above Juventus into second in the Serie A table, after losing 4-2 late on at AC Monza in a rollercoaster clash, ending their nine-game unbeaten league run in dramatic fashion.

The visitors started strongly, as Luka Jovic came close twice to opening the scoring inside just five minutes. His glancing header was well-saved by Michele Di Gregorio, who had to come off injured later in the first half, before a long-range effort deflected just wide. However, Monza grew into the game, and Milan Duric’s header flicked off the outside of the post just after the half-hour mark.

The hosts were then given a chance to take the lead as they were awarded a penalty when Malick Thiaw fouled Dany Mota on his return to Milan’s starting line-up.

Captain Matteo Pessina stepped up to take it and made no mistake, sending Mike Maignan the wrong way to score his third goal of the season.

After a brilliant block from Pablo Mari to deny Jovic an equaliser, Monza doubled their lead on the counter-attack, as Mota curled home after some good work from Andrea Colpani.

Monza - AC Milan match stats
Flashscore

Alessandro Florenzi’s deflected free-kick was well-saved by new goalkeeper Alessandro Sorrentino shortly before half time, but a much-changed Milan side would ultimately trail at the break.

Stefano Pioli made three changes for the second half, with Jovic being one player to survive his wrath. However, the Serbian was sent off for violent conduct just seven minutes in, leaving the Rossoneri with a monumental mountain to climb.

Substitutes Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud did their best to salvage at least a point for the visitors, as the latter poked home his 12th league goal this campaign from the former’s flick-on.

The end of the match was quite extraordinary, as Pulisic’s rocket drew 10-men Milan level just before stoppage time.

But Monza’s own super-sub Warren Bondo struck to put the hosts back in front a few moments later, before Milan loanee Lorenzo Colombo put the final dagger in Rossoneri hearts to seal a memorable first-ever top-flight victory for Monza against tonight’s opponents.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Matteo Pessina (Monza)

See all the match stats here.

Serie A standings
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballSerie AMonzaAC MilanPessina Matteo
Related Articles
Title-chasing Inter playing catch-up for a change when they face Fiorentina
Race for the Scudetto: Roma give De Rossi ideal start, Udinese unlucky against AC Milan
Napoli desperately need to kickstart their season against Salernitana
Show more
Football
Former sporting director Voller 'can't imagine' Alonso leaving Leverkusen in the summer
Football Tracker: Manchester United win, Bayern stunned while Milan lose thriller
Updated
Bayern Munich coach Tuchel to stay in charge next week despite third loss, says CEO
Hojlund no longer a poor man's Haaland as the Dane finds his feet in Premier League
Bayern Munich stunned by mid-table Bochum as wheels come off Bundesliga title defence
Early Hojlund double sees Manchester United edge past spirited Luton Town
Arteta says five-star display at Burnley proof of Arsenal's 'confidence'
Luton captain Lockyer has not ruled out a return to playing following cardiac arrest
Adingra bags brace as Brighton brush aside 10-man Sheffield United
Most Read
Haaland's frustration spills over after bad day at the office against Chelsea
Football Tracker: Manchester United win, Bayern stunned while Milan lose thriller
Terzic calls for a quick solution to Bundesliga fan protests following disruptions
Carlos Alcaraz admits he is 'far from true level' after Buenos Aires exit

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings