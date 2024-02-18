Monza score dramatic late winner despite impressive 10-man AC Milan comeback

AC Milan blew the chance to move above Juventus into second in the Serie A table, after losing 4-2 late on at AC Monza in a rollercoaster clash, ending their nine-game unbeaten league run in dramatic fashion.

The visitors started strongly, as Luka Jovic came close twice to opening the scoring inside just five minutes. His glancing header was well-saved by Michele Di Gregorio, who had to come off injured later in the first half, before a long-range effort deflected just wide. However, Monza grew into the game, and Milan Duric’s header flicked off the outside of the post just after the half-hour mark.

The hosts were then given a chance to take the lead as they were awarded a penalty when Malick Thiaw fouled Dany Mota on his return to Milan’s starting line-up.

Captain Matteo Pessina stepped up to take it and made no mistake, sending Mike Maignan the wrong way to score his third goal of the season.

After a brilliant block from Pablo Mari to deny Jovic an equaliser, Monza doubled their lead on the counter-attack, as Mota curled home after some good work from Andrea Colpani.

Monza - AC Milan match stats Flashscore

Alessandro Florenzi’s deflected free-kick was well-saved by new goalkeeper Alessandro Sorrentino shortly before half time, but a much-changed Milan side would ultimately trail at the break.

Stefano Pioli made three changes for the second half, with Jovic being one player to survive his wrath. However, the Serbian was sent off for violent conduct just seven minutes in, leaving the Rossoneri with a monumental mountain to climb.

Substitutes Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud did their best to salvage at least a point for the visitors, as the latter poked home his 12th league goal this campaign from the former’s flick-on.

The end of the match was quite extraordinary, as Pulisic’s rocket drew 10-men Milan level just before stoppage time.

But Monza’s own super-sub Warren Bondo struck to put the hosts back in front a few moments later, before Milan loanee Lorenzo Colombo put the final dagger in Rossoneri hearts to seal a memorable first-ever top-flight victory for Monza against tonight’s opponents.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Matteo Pessina (Monza)

See all the match stats here.