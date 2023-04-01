Salernitana appoint Filippo Inzaghi to replace sacked Sousa after poor start to season

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Salernitana appoint Filippo Inzaghi to replace sacked Sousa after poor start to season
Salernitana appoint Filippo Inzaghi to replace sacked Sousa after poor start to season
Filippo Inzaghi at former club Benevento
Filippo Inzaghi at former club Benevento
Reuters
Salernitana have appointed Filippo Inzaghi as their new manager to replace Paulo Sousa, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday.

Sousa was sacked on Tuesday after a poor start to the season left them without a win and second from bottom in the table. Former Italian international Inzaghi will now take charge as the club bid to avoid relegation.

"Salernitana announces that it has reached an agreement with Mr. Filippo Inzaghi and to entrust him shortly with the technical guidance of the first team." the club said.

Inzaghi began his managerial career at AC Milan in 2014, the club where he finished his playing career. He has won promotion to Serie B with Venezia and to Serie A with Benevento, and last season he managed Reggina in Serie B.

Salernitana's next game after the international break will see them face fellow strugglers Cagliari, who are currently bottom of Serie A and just one point behind Inzaghi's side.

More to follow... 

Mentions
FootballSerie AInzaghi FilippoSalernitanaAC MilanCagliari
Related Articles
AC Milan eye Serie A summit as they face Lazio but injuries test depleted squad
AC Milan's English contingent on form in comfortable Cagliari victory
Napoli still team to beat under new man Garcia
Show more
Football
Morocco federation has no intention of luring teen star Yamal to national team
Roma's Haavi relishing chance to build on Women's Champions League experience
Sevilla name former Uruguay coach Diego Alonso as manager
West Ham's Jarrod Bowen says career-best form behind England recall
Israel's Euro qualifier vs Switzerland postponed to November 15th over militant attacks
UK and Ireland host nations set to enter Euro 2028 qualifying
UEFA abandons plan to lift the Under-17 ban on Russian teams
Updated
Albania coach Sylvinho eyes Euro qualification after dream start
'It makes us proud' - Turkey happy to host Euro 2032
Most Read
AC Milan to sell Giroud goalkeeper shirts after his stint between the sticks
Weekend highlights: Record-breaking Yamal and Giroud the goalkeeper
The Regista - Arsenal vs Man City tactical review: A game of central battles & long balls
Defending champion Daniil Medvedev knocked out of Shanghai Masters by Sebastian Korda

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings