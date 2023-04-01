Greek referees refuse to officiate Super League matches over safety concerns

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Super League
  4. Greek referees refuse to officiate Super League matches over safety concerns
Greek referees refuse to officiate Super League matches over safety concerns
Fans of Greek club Olympiacos during a Europe League match
Fans of Greek club Olympiacos during a Europe League match
Profimedia
Greek referees and match officials on Tuesday announced they would not officiate any Super League matches starting from the weekend in protest at what they say are dangerous working conditions.

Greek football has been marred by crowd trouble as well allegations of corruption and match-fixing that have fanned discontent and have seen attendances dwindle.

Referees in Greece are often the target of violent attacks by fans and some have also had their homes and vehicles torched. Last month Athens referee Andreas Gamaris had his shop firebombed.

Only days ago, another referee, Tasos Papapetrou, allegedly received death threats having officiated a Super League game days earlier.

"In the past years Greek and foreign referees... have been a permanent target, a punching bag and a scapegoat in shifting responsibilities," Super League referees said in a letter to the central refereeing committee and the Greek Football Association.

"Announcements that go unpunished, bullying, threats, verbal and physical attacks... are just some of the issues that have made football toxic."

Super League standings
Flashscore

Club presidents also regularly comment on specific referees, even prior to matches, and in previous seasons the Super League has brought in foreign referees to allow top-division matches to continue.

"As a result, the referees and assistant referees of the first division (Super League) have decided not to officiate any match starting from the 14th matchday (on the weekend) until conditions are appropriate for our own safety."

"With this action, we aim to protect ourselves and our families," the letter said, asking also for a meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Greece's Super League could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Mentions
FootballSuper League
Related Articles
Derby Week: An intense rivalry from Greece's Athenian football triangle
Al Feiha complete Saudi sweep as Persepolis exit Asian Champions League
Barcelona and Germany keeper Marc Andre ter Stegen to undergo back surgery
Show more
Football
England rout Scotland 6-0 in women's Nations League but Olympic dreams over
Updated
Monchengladbach score last-minute extra time winner to beat Wolfsburg in German Cup
Last-gasp Arsenal come from behind to beat Luton in seven-goal thriller
Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi named Time magazine's 'Athlete of the Year'
Hwang on target as Wolves register slender Premier League win over Burnley
Inter hit by double injury blow to Dutch duo Stefan De Vrij and Denzel Dumfries
No limit to Italy's ambitions at Euro 2024, says manager Luciano Spalletti
Most Read
Arsenal manager Arteta says he expects difficult game at 'remarkable' Luton Town
Manchester City charged by FA over player conduct in dramatic draw with Tottenham
South Korea suspend striker Hwang Ui-jo over sex video investigation
Last-gasp Arsenal come from behind to beat Luton in seven-goal thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings