Former Portugal and Poland manager Fernando Santos appointed by Besiktas

Fernando Santos will have his first adventure in Turkey

Besiktas have announced the former Portuguese coach Fernando Santos (69), who won the European Championship in 2016, as their new manager. His mission is to rebuild the Istanbul club, who are going through a season below expectations.

Besiktas announced the appointment on Sunday. The former Portugal coach is the fourth manager of the Istanbul giants after Senol Gunes, Burak Yilmaz and Riza Calimbay.

Joao Carlos Viana Cunha Costa, Paulo Jose Ramos Mendes, Justino Fernando, Ricardo Miguel Candido de Sousa Santos and Jorge Manuel Caetano do Rosario will accompany the coach on what will be his first adventure in Turkish football.

Santos, it should be remembered, was a free agent after leaving the Polish national team.

In Istanbul, Santos' mission is to rebuild one of the country's most representative clubs.

In a season in which they have already been eliminated from European competition (they fell in the group stage of the Conference League, behind Club Brugge and Bodo/Glimt), the team is in fifth place in the league, 18 points off the top.

Their opening game will be next Tuesday against Rizespor.