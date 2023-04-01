Galatasaray sign Mauro Icardi from PSG after successful loan spell

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Super Lig
  4. Galatasaray sign Mauro Icardi from PSG after successful loan spell
Galatasaray sign Mauro Icardi from PSG after successful loan spell
Mauro Icardi played for Galatasaray last season, scoring 22 goals
Mauro Icardi played for Galatasaray last season, scoring 22 goals
Reuters
Galatasaray have reached an agreement to sign Argentine striker Mauro Icardi (30) from Paris St Germain on a three-year contract, the Turkish Super League champions said on Sunday.

Galatasaray said they would pay a fee of 10 million euros to PSG over four seasons, while Icardi will be paid six million euros per season.

Icardi was on loan on Galatasaray last season and scored 22 goals and recorded seven assists in 24 league appearances, helping the club to win a record 23rd title in May - their first since the 2018-19 season.

Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha (30) also joined Galatasaray on a three-year deal earlier this month, following the expiration of his Crystal Palace contract.

Mentions
FootballGalatasarayIcardi MauroParis SGIvory CoastCrystal PalaceZaha WilfriedSuper LigTransfer News
Related Articles
Galatasaray sign winger Wilfried Zaha on free transfer
Galatasaray in negotiations to sign former Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha
Mauro Icardi nets twice as Galatasaray clinch 23rd Turkish league title
Show more
Football
Impressive Liverpool fire four past Leicester in Singapore friendly
Rashford considered leaving Manchester United before Ten Hag's arrival changed mindset
Vanegas winner sends Colombia wild as Germans beaten by shock last-gasp strike
Updated
Coach Jitka Klimkova proud of New Zealand despite World Cup exit
Canada's Schmidt happy to be at World Cup after threatening to walk away in February
Head coach Priestman says Canada not caught up in Kerr drama at World Cup
Coach Colin Bell takes aim at South Korea's league system as World Cup exit looms
Morocco's Benzina makes history with hijab at Women's World Cup
Hat-trick for Haug as Norway hit Philippines for six to progress into knockout round
Co-hosts New Zealand crash out of Women's World Cup after dab draw with Switzerland
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Mane ready for Al-Nassr medical, Hojlund set for Man Utd
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool, and more
Vanegas winner sends Colombia wild as Germans beaten by shock last-gasp strike
Man Utd close in on £60m deal for Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |