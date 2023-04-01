Galatasaray sign midfielder Demirbay from Bayer Leverkusen on three-year deal

Kerem Demirbay in action for Bayer Leverkusen

Galatasaray have signed German midfielder Kerem Demirbay (30) from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on a three-year contract, the Turkish Super League champions said on Thursday.

Galatasaray said they would pay Leverkusen 3.7 million euros, while Demirbay would earn one million euros per season.

He joined Leverkusen in 2019 from Hoffenheim, scoring 15 goals in nearly 150 games across all competitions.

Galatasaray won a record 23rd league title in May, their first since the 2018-19 season.

They signed Argentine striker Mauro Icardi (30) from Paris St Germain on a three-year contract earlier in July.

Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha (30) also joined Galatasaray on a three-year deal last month, following the expiration of his Crystal Palace contract.