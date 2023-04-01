Galatasaray sign midfielder Demirbay from Bayer Leverkusen on three-year deal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Super Lig
  4. Galatasaray sign midfielder Demirbay from Bayer Leverkusen on three-year deal
Galatasaray sign midfielder Demirbay from Bayer Leverkusen on three-year deal
Kerem Demirbay in action for Bayer Leverkusen
Kerem Demirbay in action for Bayer Leverkusen
Reuters
Galatasaray have signed German midfielder Kerem Demirbay (30) from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on a three-year contract, the Turkish Super League champions said on Thursday.

Galatasaray said they would pay Leverkusen 3.7 million euros, while Demirbay would earn one million euros per season.

He joined Leverkusen in 2019 from Hoffenheim, scoring 15 goals in nearly 150 games across all competitions.

Galatasaray won a record 23rd league title in May, their first since the 2018-19 season.

They signed Argentine striker Mauro Icardi (30) from Paris St Germain on a three-year contract earlier in July.

Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha (30) also joined Galatasaray on a three-year deal last month, following the expiration of his Crystal Palace contract.

Mentions
FootballGalatasarayBayer LeverkusenDemirbay KeremTransfer NewsSuper Lig
Related Articles
Galatasaray sign Mauro Icardi from PSG after successful loan spell
Galatasaray sign winger Wilfried Zaha on free transfer
Galatasaray in negotiations to sign former Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha
Show more
Football
Ireland's FA to review World Cup performance before deciding on Pauw's future
Women's World Cup LIVE: Germany chase win for knockout passage against South Korea
Transfer News LIVE: Lukaku eyes Juventus move as Lucas Moura heads back to Sao Paulo
Updated
Australia have shown they can win without Sam Kerr, says keeper Mackenzie Arnold
NFL legend Tom Brady becomes minority owner of Birmingham City
Chelsea's Nkunku injures knee but manager Pochettino refuses to blame pitch
Horan ready for US to approach knockout stages as fresh start after tough group stage
Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16 with two goals against Orlando
Argentina exit World Cup without a win but with hopes of a brighter future
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Lukaku eyes Juventus move as Lucas Moura heads back to Sao Paulo
Shocked Brazil knocked out by jubilant Jamaica after goalless draw
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool, and more
Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16 with two goals against Orlando

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |