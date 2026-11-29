AGF goalkeeper became the sole record holder for most appearances in the Danish Superliga

Reigning Danish champions AGF recorded their sixth win in eight matches across all competitions on Sunday, cruising past Silkeborg away to move into the Top Six in the Danish Superliga. AGF goalkeeper Jesper Hansen became the sole record holder for most appearances in the Danish Superliga surpassing Rasmus Würtz's previous mark of 452 games.

On Sunday, AGF goalkeeper Jesper Hansen claimed the record for the most appearances in the Superliga. In his 453rd match in the top tier of Danish football, Jesper Hansen also managed to keep a clean sheet for the reigning champions, who secured a 3-0 away victory against Silkeborg.

With this, Jesper Hansen surpassed Rasmus Wurtz to become the player with the most appearances. The goals were scored by Kristian Arnstad, Stefen Tchamche, and Daniel Gretarsson, capping a convincing performance by AGF.

The win lifted the defending Danish champions into the top six, following a start to the season that had long seen them languishing in the lower part of the table.

Jesper Hansen was a reliable force at the back as the 41-year old keeper throughout the match, displayed his characteristic composure, serving as a reliable last line of defense for AGF.

Silkeborg - AGF - Match Momentum Flashscore

At the other end, AGF had several chances to take the lead, but Tchamche and Magnus Knudsen both missed the target. Tchamche then won a penalty after being brought down in the box by Silkeborg defender Alexander Priesborg.

Arnstad converted from the spot, even though the Norwegian slipped just as he took the shot.

Shortly before halftime, Arnstad came close to scoring again, but Silkeborg goalkeeper Aske Andresen denied the attempt. Frederik Emmery was not as prominent as in previous matches, but the AGF winger came close to scoring with a long-range effort that struck the crossbar.

Ten minutes into the second half, Tchamche extended the lead to 2–0, chipping the ball into the net following a setup by Arnstad. The AGF attack looked vibrant at times, and the team benefited from Arnstad moving forward into an attacking midfield role.

In the 78th minute, AGF defender Daniel Gretarsson headed the ball home to seal a 3–0 final score.