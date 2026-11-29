Emmanuel Godwin, on the right of the image, battles Denis Granecny for the ball

Emmanuel Godwin, a defender who plays for Pardubice, is one of the targets Real Betis are pursuing in the transfer market, as Flashscore has learned. The complication is that other clubs are also keeping a close eye on the young Nigerian.

Betis have one of the most complete squads in their history, if not the most complete. Former players and even current members of the club agree on that, but there is always room for improvement. And while scouring the market, the club's sporting department has found an ideal candidate to raise the competitive level of their defence.

As this outlet has learned, Betis have already made enquiries about Godwin with Pardubice, the Czech club he joined in January 2026 and with whom he is under contract until 2030.

Since then, he has become a key figure, mainly operating at right-back. In fact, alongside midfielder Michal Hlavaty, he has played the most minutes for the club so far this season.

Emmanuel Godwin's most recent seasons Flashscore

The scouting of the African player, who is very quick and strikes the ball well with both feet, has been positive, and Betis are prepared to negotiate his arrival as soon as possible.

They know there is other interest, including from Werder Bremen, Union Berlin and one of Italy's biggest clubs. In that regard, moving quickly in negotiations and demonstrating that their interest in him is genuine could be key to securing the sought-after signing without allowing the price to rise excessively.

Although Godwin is happy, comfortable and grateful at Pardubice, he knows that stepping up to one of Europe's major leagues would be a turning point in his career. That is why he has shown himself open to a move, provided his current club also benefits from the deal.