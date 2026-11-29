Newcastle United claimed a head-to-head win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium for the first time in the Premier League (D5, L4), securing a 1-0 victory that ends the Seagulls’ unbeaten home run in the league this season.

Heading into this match, the hosts had conceded just once here all season, but within eight minutes, that tally had doubled.

Luka Vuskovic has made an impressive start to his Brighton career, but his loose interception prompted a coming together with Joe Willock in the box, which allowed Harvey Barnes to convert just a third penalty in his last five attempts.

Newcastle pushed for a second soon after, and twice got in behind through Anthony Elanga, who first sent a tame side-footed effort straight at Bart Verbruggen before being closed down by the alert goalkeeper.

Match momentum Flashscore

No side had scored more first-half goals than Brighton’s 14 in their first 11 matches, and they had chances to level before the break. On the half-hour mark, the ball broke kindly to Pascal Gross, who fired low on the turn at Lukas Hornicek, and it was the same outcome minutes later when Diego Gomez slid in to direct Ferdi Kadioglu’s cross goalwards.

The hosts started the second period brightly, yet with an hour gone, they still trailed Matthias Jaissle’s side, and the Magpies could have added to their lead as Barnes’ cross clipped the top of the bar.

However, moments later, their advantage was almost wiped out when Yasin Ayari slid a dangerous ball to the back post, where Maxim De Cuyper could only turn against the post from a tight angle.

Substitute Yankuba Minteh then forced a smart stop from Hornicek with a low driven effort, but that ultimately proved to be as close as the Seagulls came to a late equaliser.

Match stats Flashscore

A narrow defeat means Brighton miss the chance to record clean sheets in four successive Premier League home games for the first time, but back-to-back league defeats will be the headline stat as far as Fabian Hurzeler is concerned.

Meanwhile, Newcastle’s inconsistent league form (W4, D4, L4) leaves them 12th in the league, with a second head-to-head win on the bounce after a run of six without victory (D2, L4) especially impressive given that the Seagulls remain second, at least for the time being.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lukas Hornicek (Newcastle United)