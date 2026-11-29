Crystal Palace suffered a sixth straight Premier League defeat, losing 3-2 to Hull City at Selhurst Park, and remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Buoyed by their midweek European win, Palace were determined to get off to a good start, and Dwight McNeil, who scored against Real Sociedad, almost put them ahead with a half-volley that hit the crossbar after a long throw.

However, nerves started to take over the Eagles again, and Dean Henderson pulled off a smart save to deny Elliot Stroud at his near post. Palace had scored first just once in the league this season, and they duly found themselves behind again when Regan Slater’s corner was headed home by in-form Oli McBurnie at the far post - his fifth goal in as many appearances.

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It was a familiar story for the hosts, who have now trailed a league-high eight matches at half-time this campaign.

If things could not get any worse, Hull immediately doubled their lead after the restart. Sorba Thomas dribbled towards goal and, after holding off Oscar Mingueza, brilliantly found the far corner.

Mohamed Belloumi could have put the game to bed on the counter, but Henderson reached out to stop his delicate chip. Despite their desperate situation, Palace offered little in response, and the Tigers eventually sealed the points with 10 minutes left on the clock.

A lovely passing move ended with the two players who combined for the first goal, as McBurnie backheeled towards Slater, who expertly found the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Summing up Palace’s afternoon, their first shot on target did not come until the 86th minute, with substitute Dario Osorio hardly testing Konstantinos Tzolakis from range. Jorgen Strand Larsen did manage to score his sixth goal of the season though, and Hull’s goalkeeper would have been disappointed with his effort to stop his strike from the edge of the area.

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He could do nothing to stop Adam Wharton’s volley from bouncing into his net too, and for the first time in the match, there were some nerves among the away support.

Nonetheless, it only delayed the Eagles’ misery, leaving Thomas Frank still with plenty of work to do to turn their fortunes around. In contrast, Sergej Jakirovic will be delighted with his team’s performance despite conceding twice late on, as back-to-back wins have lifted them into the top half of the table.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Oli McBurnie (Hull City)