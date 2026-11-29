Feyenoord remain winless in their last five league games after the draw

Today’s big Eredivisie clash saw Feyenoord’s winless run in all competitions stretch to eight matches, as they were held to a 1-1 Klassieker draw by an Ajax side who are now unbeaten in their last nine games across all competitions.

These two bitter rivals could scarcely have been in more contrasting form coming into this one in a rainy Rotterdam.

Kick-off was delayed by 10 minutes at De Kuip as smoke from the pre-match pyrotechnics dissipated, and that only added to the already fervent atmosphere among the partisan crowd.

However, they were stunned into silence after just four minutes when their former captain Steven Berghuis fed Julian Brandt, and he rifled home from a narrow angle off the underside of the bar.

It almost got worse for the hosts just moments later as Berghuis himself was denied from close range by Florian Kastenmeier.

However, Feyenoord responded as Charles Vanhoutte forced a flying save from Maarten Paes before Brandt went from hero to zero in a chaotic opening to this one.

The German international played a loose pass in his own half that was picked up by Feyenoord captain Luciano Valente, who struck a low effort from the edge of the box that Paes could only help on its way into the bottom corner.

Match momentum Flashscore

The frantic start eventually petered out somewhat, but there were still chances for more goals. First, Berghuis’ low shot was well held by Kastenmeier before Owen Wijndal flashed across goal as he seemed to be caught in two minds.

At the other end, a perfectly timed Youri Baas interception was required to thwart Nacho just before the break.

De Kuip was in fine voice throughout, and the volume increased when Paes was forced into a reaction save on the hour mark to deny Tobias van Elshout’s first-time effort.

And Paes became an even bigger hero just five minutes later as the Indonesian international got down low to his right to deny Nacho from the penalty spot after Lucas Rosa dived in and caught Vanhoutte in the box.

Michel’s side had been on the back foot for most of the second half but they seemed to get a lift from their goalkeeper’s heroics as Marcos Leonardo stung the palms of Kastenmeier at the other end while Dies Janse fizzed one over the bar.

Ultimately, neither side could find the winner as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men at least ended their wretched four-match losing run while the second-placed Amsterdammers could only make up a point on leaders PSV Eindhoven.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Luciano Valente (Feyenoord)