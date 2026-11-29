Orlando Pirates came from two goals down to draw

Orlando Pirates rallied from two goals down at half-time to earn a 2-2 draw away to Tanzanian side Simba in their opening group game in the CAF Champions League in Zanzibar on Sunday, just the second time in their history they have managed such a feat.

Simba were well on top in the first half and scored through Libasse Gueye and Anthony Mligo, but the Buccaneers were much improved in the second period.

Tshepang Moremi pulled one back before Simphiwe Selepe was the unlikely scorer of the equaliser as he crashed the ball into the corner of the net.

The only other time Pirates had been 2-0 down and come back to draw in a CAF Champions League group game was in 2019 at home to Zimbabwean side FC Platinum.

An Alfred Ndengane own goal and a strike from Rainsome Pavari had the visitors 2-0 up going into the final 10 minutes at Orlando Stadium. But Thembinkosi Lorch and Augustine Mulenga netted to earn a point for the home side.

Match momentum Flashscore

So this is the first time Pirates have managed the feat away from home.

Pirates have now played 31 group games in the Champions League, winning nine, drawing 12 and losing 10.

In their previous 30 group games, Pirates had conceded two or more goals on nine occasions. They lost eight and drew one — the FC Platinum comeback.

Pirates have also played 18 Confederation Cup group matches across three campaigns, winning 10, drawing four and losing four.

Their most extraordinary comeback came against Royal Leopards of Eswatini in February 2022.

Pirates conceded twice in the opening seven minutes and trailed 2-0. They responded with six unanswered goals to win 6-2, having turned the game around to lead 3-2 by half-time.