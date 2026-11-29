Bournemouth extended their superb run of form after claiming a 2-1 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage, making it 11 straight victories in all competitions.

Marco Rose’s side were the in-form team, coming on the back of five successive league victories. The Cherries controlled possession early on but didn’t create any chances against a well-drilled Fulham back line.

However, the deadlock was broken by the home side’s own doing and a defensive mistake. Calvin Bassey was caught in possession, allowing Rayan to nick the ball and send Evanilson through, and he unselfishly squared for Marcus Tavernier to slot home his seventh goal of the season.

Fulham were the league’s second-lowest scorers ahead of kick-off (11), with seven of those coming at Craven Cottage, and the home side added another six minutes after falling behind.

Josh King had been the sole threat for Alvaro Arbeloa’s side, and Adrian Truffert brought him down in the box just before the half-hour mark.

Rodrigo Muniz stepped up to convert the spot kick and score in a third-straight Premier League appearance for the first time since April 2025.

Bournemouth came out firing after the restart and scored five minutes into the second half when the loose ball fell to Eli Junior Kroupi in the box, and he rifled into the roof of the net, but the goal was ruled out for an offside in the build-up.

The Cherries continued to probe and netted once more just after the hour mark, with Justin Kluivert turning in from close range after Alex Scott pulled back into the six-yard box.

King almost restored parity 10 minutes later with a sweeping effort just inside the box, but Dorde Petrovic was alert to palm it away.

Match stats Flashscore

Arbeloa turned to his bench in an attempt to help his side draw level once more, but Bournemouth’s game management was excellent, with their rich vein of form showing no sign of slowing down.

Momentum Flashscore

Since their 5-1 defeat away to Chelsea less than two miles away from Craven Cottage, Rose’s men have notched a club-record 11 successive wins, cementing the Cherries’ place in fifth place.

Pressure grows on Arbeloa, who has claimed just two wins from his 12 league games, and his side are now winless in five across all competitions.

Flashscore Man of the Match: James Hill (Bournemouth)