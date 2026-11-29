RB Leipzig staged a dramatic second-half fightback to rescue a 2-2 draw from their away clash against SC Freiburg at Europa-Park Stadion, halting the hosts’ six-game winning run in all competitions.

Starting the day one point and a spot ahead of fourth-placed Leipzig, Freiburg required just 11 minutes to take the lead through their star striker Igor Matanovic, who leapt high in the box to nod home from Derry Scherhant’s inswinging cross after beating Maarten Vandevoordt to the ball.

The Belgian’s opposite number, Mio Backhaus, was almost immediately required to protect his team’s narrow lead, diving low to his left to prevent Antonio Nusa from scoring in a third consecutive game in all competitions.

Clear-cut opportunities dried up as fierce challenges and physical duels soon became the order of the day in a fiery first half that looked set to finish with a 1-0 scoreline until referee Robin Braun was sent to the monitor in the closing stages.

The video footage showed that Neil El Aynaoui blocked Maximilian Eggestein’s cross with his outstretched arm, leaving the referee with no choice but to point to the spot.

After winning the penalty, the Freiburg captain kept his cool to calmly roll his penalty down the middle of the goal, sending his side into the break with a healthy advantage.

Match momentum Flashscore

The referee was back in the spotlight not long after the restart, awarding the game’s second penalty with the aid of VAR after Scherhant made contact with Benjamin Henrichs’s right leg as he tried to plant his foot to shield the ball.

In his attempt to bail out his teammate, Backhaus got his left hand to the ball, but it was not strong enough to thwart Christopher Nkunku’s powerful strike from 12 yards.

With renewed belief, Die Roten Bullen went close to completing the comeback when Romulo lashed his ferocious strike against the upright.

Leipzig’s looked set to fall short in their comeback attempt until Christoph Baumgartner produced a 93rd-minute leveller to stun Julian Schuster’s side, sweeping a first-time finish beyond Backhaus after Tidiam Gomis had flicked on a long throw.

Baumgartner’s late equaliser denied Freiburg the chance to go top, ensuring the two sides finished the game in the same positions they started, with hosts third and Leipzig a point behind in fourth.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Maxime Esteve (RB Leipzig)