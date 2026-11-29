Sunday’s top-of-the-table Superliga clash between FC Copenhagen and FC Midtjylland ended in a goalless draw. Neither side managed to find the back of the net in an intense and evenly matched encounter that was more scrappy than well-played.

The home side went into the match following two consecutive humiliating defeats. Last weekend, Bo Svensson's outfit lost 0–5 to FC Nordsjaelland, and in midweek, they suffered a defeat against a team from Andorra in the Conference League.

Thanks to the draw, FC Midtjylland preserved their top position in the Danish Superliga, three point ahead of FC Copenhagen.

Generally, both sides struggled to establish any fluid attacking play during the clash. Instead, the match was characterized by numerous duels and free kicks. The two teams showed great respect for one another, with a strong emphasis on defense.

The second half saw more attacking intent, and FC Copenhagen midfielder William Clem tested Loa Olafsson with a couple of long-range efforts.

FC Copenhagen - Fc Midtjylland Flashscore

Midtjylland substitute striker Mileta Rajovic and defender Ousmane Diao both squandered great opportunities from headers.

FCM coach Mike Tullberg made frequent substitutions in the second half; Julius Emefile was brought on at the start of the half but was replaced in the 83rd minute by defender Magnus Jensen, who moved up into the attack.

After 85 minutes, the Bo Svensson made his first substitution, replacing winger Robert Silva with Thapelo Maseko.

However, none of the substitutions changed the fact that the match at Parken ended goalless.