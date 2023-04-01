Dutch name squad for Nations League finals

Koeman dropped four Ajax players after their poor finish to the season
Profimedia
Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has handed a first call-up to AZ Alkmaar midfielder Tijjani Reijnders (24) and recalled giant goalkeeper Andries Noppert (29) as he named a 26-man squad on Monday for the Nations League finals.

Reijnders impressed in AZ’s run to the Europa Conference League semi-finals, where he scored away against West Ham United, while Noppert, who made his international debut at last year's World Cup finals, has recovered from injury.

There was no place for keeper Jasper Cillessen, who was also overlooked for the last European Championship and World Cup.

Koeman also dropped four Ajax Amsterdam players after their poor finish to the season with Steven Berghuis, Brian Brobbey, Davy Klaassen and Kenneth Taylor missing out on the four-nattion tournament.

Teun Koopmeiners returns after injury and there was a recall for Belgian-based Noa Lang and PSV Eindhoven’s Joey Veerman.

"As we are at the end of the season, it is difficult to call up players at the last minute. That's why we chose to invite 26 players. That gives us the opportunity to deal with any personnel problems,” Koeman said in a statement released by the Dutch football association.

The Dutch are hosting the tournament and meet Croatia in the semi-finals in Rotterdam on June 14. Italy and Spain play in the other semi-final in Enschede one day later. The final and third place playoff matches are on June 18.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (SC Freiburg), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Bayern Munich), Sven Botman (Newcastle United), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Jurrien Timber (Ajax Amsterdam), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Noa Lang (Club Brugge), Tijjani Reijnders (AZ Alkmaar), Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven), Mats Wieffer (Feyenoord), Georginio Wijnaldum (AS Roma)

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax Amsterdam), Memphis Depay (Atlético Madrid), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven), Wout Weghorst (Manchester United).

