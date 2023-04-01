Spain's women players ready to stick to football after ending boycott, says Bonmati

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League Women
  4. Spain's women players ready to stick to football after ending boycott, says Bonmati
Spain's women players ready to stick to football after ending boycott, says Bonmati
Bonmati (L) speaks during a press conference
Bonmati (L) speaks during a press conference
Profimedia
Spain's women players want to "just stick to football" after they ended their boycott of the national team that started after former Spanish Federation (RFEF) boss Luis Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips following their World Cup triumph, midfielder Aitana Bonmati (25) said.

UEFA Women's Player of the Year and World Cup MVP Bonmati acknowledged that she and her teammates are relieved that they can now concentrate on their day job following "an exhausting" month-long standoff that ended last Wednesday after the RFEF agreed to make "immediate and profound changes" to its structure.

They had time for only one training session before travelling to Gothenburg, where they battled to a cathartic 3-2 win over top ranked Sweden in their Nations League Group A showdown on Friday.

"We are setting an example on a sporting and social levels, that men and women should be treated equally," Bonmati told a press conference at Cordoba on Monday, on the eve of their match against Switzerland.

"The first few days were complicated, with stress, anxiety, but as the days have gone by things have changed. We have now been able to focus on football, which is what we want.

"We want to get back to normality knowing that there are many things to improve, that have been discussed, and that there are commitments on all sides to make this go better and to leave a good legacy and good conditions for all generations to come."

Rubiales' actions not only overshadowed the team's World Cup triumph, but snowballed into a "Me Too" moment that had been building for years as the players had been trying to combat sexism and achieve parity with their male peers for nearly a decade.

That included two dressing room rebellions that ended the international careers of several players before they finally accomplished change thanks to the latest boycott.

"(Gender equality) is a global struggle and all the players feel it is a little bit our own," Bonmati said.

"We are here to play football but we have a loudspeaker and a responsibility to leave football and women in a better place than we found it."

Between six and nine RFEF' senior officials will be invited to leave their jobs or will be sacked as part of a deal to end the boycott, a federation source told Reuters.

Secretary General Andreu Camps and Miguel Garcia Caba, director of integrity, were the first to be removed from their positions, RFEF announced over the weekend.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations League WomenBonmati AitanaSpain
Related Articles
Swedes find solace in solidarity despite loss to Spain
Late penalty gives embattled Spain 3-2 win over Sweden in Nations League
Spain's women players to end boycott after federation commits to change
Show more
Football
Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas signs new long-term contract
Abandoned Ajax vs Feyenoord match set to resume on Wednesday without fans
OPINION: John Denver hits while it's war on Johan Cruijff Boulevard
Can Burnley clean sheet launch the best version of Andre Onana at Manchester United?
Time could already be running out for Mauricio Pochettino amid Chelsea crisis
PSG should take action over homophobic chants, says French Sports Minister
Juve's Massimiliano Allegri sticks with Wojciech Szczesny despite costly mistakes
Highlights of the weekend: Record-breaking Kane and a nightmare in Amsterdam
Mauricio Pochettino says that Chelsea need to 'grow up like a team'
Most Read
Ajax match with Feyenoord abandoned after flares lobbed on pitch
Atletico pick up huge win against arch rival Real Madrid as Morata nets brace
Americans Tiafoe and Shelton secure Laver Cup title for Team World
Highlights of the weekend: Record-breaking Kane and a nightmare in Amsterdam

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings