Late penalty gives embattled Spain 3-2 win over Sweden in Nations League

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League Women
  4. Late penalty gives embattled Spain 3-2 win over Sweden in Nations League
Late penalty gives embattled Spain 3-2 win over Sweden in Nations League
Mariona Caldentey scored the winner from the spot for Spain
Mariona Caldentey scored the winner from the spot for Spain
Reuters
World champions Spain battled to a 3-2 win over the world's number one-ranked team Sweden in their Nations League Group A game on Friday after a week blighted by uncertainty caused by the continued fall-out from their World Cup win.

Mariona Caldentey struck from the spot deep into second-half stoppage time to give the Spaniards a boost after another turbulent week that included threats of a boycott and late-night meetings to ensure that they could field a team.

The team's long-running conflict with their association was exacerbated when former Spanish FA (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales kissed player Jennie Hermoso after the World Cup final in Sydney.

The contention of Rubiales, who subsequently resigned, that the kiss was consensual was strongly refuted by Hermoso and the incident is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation in Spain. Coach Jorge Vilda has also left his post.

With the Spaniards only managing to name a squad earlier in the week, the two teams staged a joint protest before kickoff with a banner saying "Our fight is the global fight", and they went on to engage in a thrilling end-to-end battle over the 90 minutes that followed.

Both teams participated in a protest after the controversy surrounding Spain's side in recent weeks
Reuters

The Swedes opened the scoring midway through the first half when Magda Eriksson headed home a corner, but Athenea del Castillo equalised with a drive from the edge of the box that Zecira Musovic saved but couldn't hold, and the ball spun over the line.

Both sides attacked relentlessly in the second half and Spain took the lead in the 77th minute when Eva Navarro, who came off the bench seven minutes earlier, curled a beautiful shot from distance into the top-left corner.

Urged on by the 16,114-strong home crowd, Sweden levelled five minutes later when a promising attack on the right saw the ball fall to winger Lina Hurtig, who slammed it home. However, Caldentey's penalty silenced the fans as she snatched victory for the visitors.

"At last we ended up playing. We went through some very difficult last few days, nights without sleeping, we are exhausted but we are not the type that make excuses," Castillo said.

"We came here, showed up and we fought until de end. Very proud of our team and how we delivered this win with heart and grit."

With the Nations League doubling as a qualifying tournament for next year's Olympic Games in Paris, Spain meet Switzerland in Cordoba on Tuesday, while Sweden are away to Italy.

Mentions
FootballCaldentey Marionadel Castillo AtheneaEriksson MagdalenaEva NavarroMusovic ZeciraHurtig LinaSwedenSpainUEFA Nations League Women
Related Articles
Spain's World Cup-winning rebels report for training under sanctions threat
Sweden's women's team will support Spain players if they boycott match
New Spain coach Tome unveils women's team with World Cup winners despite boycott
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Stuttgart go top of Bundesliga, Nice beat rivals Monaco with late goal
Updated
Balogun the villain for Monaco as Nice leave it late to take derby spoils
Guirassy makes history as Stuttgart go top of the league with win over Darmstadt
Pablo Longoria to remain Marseille president despite feud with fans
Xavi extends contract as Barcelona manager until 2025
Updated
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expecting 'solid' West Ham to be tricky opponents
North London derby at Arsenal is a 'hell of a challenge', says Postecoglou
Hack the weekend: Tottenham and Marseille travel to take on arch rivals
'Everyone is united' says embattled Erik ten Hag amid dressing room leaks
Most Read
Who's missing: Eleven players sidelined for Manchester United against Burnley
Editors' Picks: Derby day arrives as heavyweights collide in the Rugby World Cup
Champions League Team of the Week: Joao Felix in top form, German defenders impress
Europa League roundup: Ajax and Marseille unable to be separated in six-goal thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings