Chelsea back on top of WSL after 2-0 win over West Ham, Brighton see off Leicester

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Women’s Super League
  4. Chelsea back on top of WSL after 2-0 win over West Ham, Brighton see off Leicester
Chelsea back on top of WSL after 2-0 win over West Ham, Brighton see off Leicester
Erin Cuthbert, left, takes a shot against West Ham
Erin Cuthbert, left, takes a shot against West Ham
Reuters
An early strike from Chelsea's Agnes Beever-Jones and a late goal from Erin Cuthbert sent the Blues back to the top of the Women's Super League table as they beat West Ham United 2-0 away on Sunday to edge ahead of Manchester City on goal difference.

City took top spot with a 3-1 win over Manchester United on Saturday to reach 43 points but Beever-Jones struck in the second minute to boost the champions in their title defence.

Chelsea did not have it all their own way as West Ham's Honoka Hayashi had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside but an 88th-minute strike from substitute Cuthbert wrapped up the win.

Leicester City's game against Brighton & Hove Albion burst into life in the second half, with the home side taking the lead before the Seagulls eventually snatched a 3-2 win thanks to an 85th-minute goal from Elisabeth Terland.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Bethany England netted for a 1-0 win at bottom side Bristol City to become only the second woman after Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema to score 70 in the WSL. Sixth-placed Spurs have 25 points while City are languishing on six.

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool ended 0-0 to leave the visiting Reds in fourth spot on 29 points, one ahead of Manchester United, while third-placed Arsenal, who have 34 points, travel to Aston Villa in Sunday's late game.

Mentions
FootballWomen’s Super LeagueBeever-Jones AgnesCuthbert ErinWest HamChelseaManchester CityBrightonManchester UnitedTottenhamLiverpoolArsenalLeicesterAston VillaBristol City
Related Articles
Australia's Sam Kerr to stand trial over alleged racial harassment of police officer
Emma Hayes says Sam Kerr has Chelsea's 'full support' after police charge
Holders Barcelona to face Norway's Brann in Women's Champions League quarters
Show more
Football
Pellegrini pearler helps Italy win over Ecuador in New Jersey
Maguire among injured England trio ruled out of Belgium friendly
Gerardo Martino fury after Messi-less Miami thrashed by New York Red Bulls
Austria and Germany score two of the fastest international goals in history
Brazil manager Dorival Junior savours 'special' debut win against England
Aurelien Tchouameni admits Germany defeat a wake-up call for France
Sven-Goran Eriksson fulfils lifelong dream by managing Liverpool in charity game
Gareth Southgate sees 'good performances' despite England's defeat
Canada beat Trinidad and Tobago to secure Copa America berth
Most Read
Austria and Germany score two of the fastest international goals in history
Gerardo Martino fury after Messi-less Miami thrashed by New York Red Bulls
Fast-starting Germany show signs of improvement with encouraging win over France
England's long unbeaten Wembley streak ended by Endrick and Brazil

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings