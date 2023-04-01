Ex-FIFA vice-president Reynald Temarii charged over 2022 World Cup vote

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Championship
  4. Ex-FIFA vice-president Reynald Temarii charged over 2022 World Cup vote
Ex-FIFA vice-president Reynald Temarii charged over 2022 World Cup vote
FIFA logo
FIFA logo
AFP
FIFA's disgraced former vice-president Reynald Temarii (55) of Tahiti has been charged with corruption by French prosecutors probing Qatar's 2022 World Cup bid process.

The charge, the first to emerge from the years-long investigation, is for passive corruption and was confirmed by France's financial crimes prosecutors (PNF).

Temarii is a former president of the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC).

But he was forced out in 2010 after being implicated in a vote-selling scandal during an undercover newspaper sting before the controversial awarding to Qatar of last year's football showpiece.

Temarii was banned for a year by FIFA on November 17th, 2010, ruling him out of the infamous December 2nd vote at FIFA's headquarters in Zurich.

The OFC were entitled to organise someone to vote in his place, with the first of their votes designated for Australia then if necessary to the United States, the favourites for the 2022 staging rights over Qatar.

But Temarii appealed his ban on the night of November 30th, having initially accepted his suspension.

His appeal, as per FIFA rules, deprived the OFC of a vote on December 2nd, with Qatar eventually winning the ballot over the USA 14-8.

The French investigation, set up in 2019, was particularly interested in a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris on November 23rd, 2010, just over a week before the vote, between then French President Nicolas Sarkozy, Qatari prince Tamim ben Hamad al-Thani –- who became Emir in 2013 –- and UEFA president at the time Michel Platini who subsequently voted for Qatar.

Temarii was hit with a separate eight year ban in 2015 for receiving 300,000 euros to cover his legal expenses for his 2010 appeal from former FIFA executive member Mohamed bin Hammam, a key player in securing the World Cup for his home country, Qatar.

Bin Hammam was banned for life from football in 2012.

Mentions
FootballWorld Championship
Related Articles
Africa announces 2026 World Cup qualifying plans after removing three-round format
Gianni Infantino: World Cup 2026 teams to be based in 'clusters'
Mexican five-time World Cup veteran 'Tota' Carbajal dies aged 93
Show more
Football
LaLiga roundup: Barca batter 10-man Mallorca as Atleti topple Sociedad in top-four clash
Premier League roundup: Liverpool draw eight-goal thriller, Man City beaten by Brentford
Leeds' relegation confirmed with defeat to Harry Kane-inspired Tottenham
Aston Villa seal spot in Europe with final day victory against Brighton
Last-minute Lazio back into second in Serie A with 3-2 win over Cremonese
Leicester City relegated to Championship despite battling victory against West Ham
Everton secure safety as Abdoulaye Doucoure screamer beats Bournemouth
As it happened: Everton stay up as Leicester and Leeds go down on Premier League's last day
Updated
Vinicius Jr and Joelinton in Brazil squad for June friendlies against Guinea and Senegal
Serie A roundup: Napoli drop points at Bologna, last-gasp Lecce confirm survival
Updated
Most Read
Antwerp and Union tussle for Belgian title as they look to end decades of frustration
Luton reach Premier League after beating Coventry on penalties in dramatic play-off final
Pep Guardiola faces another balancing act in final league match against Brentford
Dortmund suffer shattering Bundesliga title heartbreak after draw with Mainz