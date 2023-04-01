Catley scores from spot to earn Australia opening victory over Ireland

Stephanie Catley netted from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute to give co-hosts Australia a deserved 1-0 victory over Republic of Ireland to get their Women's World Cup campaign off to the perfect start in front of a record-breaking crowd in Sydney.

The absence of Sam Kerr through injury was a mitigating factor for Australia in a goalless first half, and there were only sporadic early signs of the Matildas coasting to an expected 10th win in 11 matches.

The hosts’ first big opportunity fell to Hayley Raso, who looked set to find the bottom corner, but the Real Madrid winger put her header wide from close range.

As for Ireland, the Girls in Green’s primary tactic before the break was to hit their opponents on the counter. But they looked like a side that had failed to score in four of their previous five games, and couldn’t muster a first-half shot on target.

A quiet first half was soon forgotten though, with an electric start shortly after the break. Raso was involved again, as she bore down on goal, only to be shoved over by Marissa Sheva for a clear penalty.

Experienced full-back Catley stepped up and smashed the ball into the top corner, for what was only her third international goal in 55 appearances. The visitors’ best chances to equalise came through set pieces, with Mackenzie Arnold regularly being tested from corners. However, the Aussie goalkeeper was equal to them every time.

Australia's players celebrate the only goal of the game AFP

Katrina Gorry missed a late chance to put Ireland out of sight, but more staunch defending from the hosts was enough to them to see out the game 1-0, and duly secure their seventh clean sheet in nine games.

For their part, Ireland were by no means disgraced, but it gets no easier from here, with an imminent matchup against Canada – a nation that has survived the group stage in each of the previous two WWC editions.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Hayley Raso (Australia)

The result puts Australia top of Group B and they made it a great first day for the two hosts with New Zealand picking up a shock victory over Norway.

