All eyes on Australia and New Zealand as co-hosts kick off Women's World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. All eyes on Australia and New Zealand as co-hosts kick off Women's World Cup
All eyes on Australia and New Zealand as co-hosts kick off Women's World Cup
Perth will host a number of games on Australia's west coast
Perth will host a number of games on Australia's west coast
Reuters
The ninth Women's World Cup and by far the biggest in the tournament's history kicks off on Thursday with co-hosts New Zealand and Australia in action, with record attendances expected at both their matches.

What began as a 12-team tournament in 1991, the Women's World Cup has steadily grown in stature and expanded to 32 teams - the same as the men's tournament.

It also marks the first time two countries are co-hosting the tournament as the quadrennial event arrives in the southern hemisphere for the first time.

New Zealand kick things off in Auckland against former champions Norway while Australia host Ireland, with both matches set to welcome more than 100,000 fans in total.

"It will set the tone for a Women's World Cup that I expect to become a watershed moment in global women's sports," FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer Sarai Bareman said.

The 2015 edition in Canada welcomed a record 1.3 million-plus fans at stadiums but the 2023 tournament is expected to beat that mark with nearly 1.4 million tickets sold so far.

The pressure is on New Zealand, however, not just as co-hosts but also because they have never won a match at the World Cup in five prior appearances.

They are long odds to beat Norway, who have a Ballon d'Or winner in their midst.

Ada Hegerberg (28) returned to the national team last year after a five-year exile and she is looking to put their disappointing group stage exit at the European Championships in the rear-view mirror.

"We must play every match as if it's our last," she said. "We need to really bleed for each other and bleed for our uniform, because nothing comes free."

Australia will be led by Sam Kerr (29), a Golden Boot favourite and an icon in the sport after the Chelsea forward became the first woman to grace the global cover of the highly-popular video game FIFA 23.

With 55 goals in her last 72 internationals, Australian fans will hope to catch a glimpse of her trademark cartwheel-backflip goal celebration. On the biggest stage, on home soil.

"It's about entertainment and having fun and showing what football is about. Maybe it might (happen), maybe it won't," Kerr said.

Follow the tournament with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenNew ZealandAustraliaNorwayKerr SamanthaIrelandHegerberg AdaChelsea
Related Articles
Hosts New Zealand ready to upset the odds in World Cup opener as they take on Norway
Sam Kerr: Australia’s shining star and one of the game’s great goal scorers
England held by Canada in World Cup warm-up as Spain and Italy win
Show more
Football
From humble beginnings to European glory, will Geyse's rise continue at World Cup?
Transfer News LIVE: Aubameyang set for Marseille, Henderson heading to Al Ettifaq
Updated
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson set to join Gerrard in Saudi Arabia at Al Ettifaq
Inter sign Colombia winger Juan Cuadrado on one-year deal
Women's World Cup Group G preview: Swedes strong favourites to progress
Leipzig sign highly rated Dutch midfielder Simons on one-year loan from PSG
US players say 'deep flaws' in how SafeSport handles abuse claims as they seek change
Ireland's Amber Barrett hoping for divine World Cup intervention as mass is moved
World Cup final should be played on biggest stage, say New York and New Jersey
Andre Onana confirms potential 'irresistible' Manchester United move
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Aubameyang set for Marseille, Henderson heading to Al Ettifaq
Hany Mukhtar and Denis Bouanga to lead MLS All-Stars against Arsenal
Andre Onana confirms potential 'irresistible' Manchester United move
Arsenal coach Arteta happy with quick transfer business, not ruling out further signings

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |