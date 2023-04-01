Jamaica keep up knockout tilt after tight Panama victory

Allyson Swaby’s header gave Jamaica a 1-0 victory over Panama, considerably boosting the Reggae Girlz’s hopes of reaching the FIFA Women’s World Cup knockout stages for the first time in their history.

The two underdogs in Group F entered the contest knowing a win here was vital for any hopes of making it to the next round.

Jamaica were quickest out of the blocks but couldn’t quite find the breakthrough as Tiffany Cameron struck wide after working space in the box, before Chantelle Swaby’s header from an exquisite Deneisha Blackwood delivery was well saved.

The Reggae Girlz continued to have the better opportunities, with Atlanta Primus seeing one effort deflected off target and another sail marginally over.

Both teams came close to the all-important opener towards the end of the half, with Panama growing into the game and being presented an opening by a lapse in concentration from the Reggae Girlz, although Marta Cox’s shot was comfortably dealt with by Rebecca Spencer.

Drew Spence then responded with a superb attempt from a free-kick that Yenith Bailey touched onto the crossbar.

Panama - Jamaica match stats StatsPerform

Las Canaleras looked fearless as they tried to find an opener after emerging from the break, but instead found themselves behind when captain Swaby rose in the crowded box to glance Trudi Carter’s corner delivery out of Bailey’s reach.

Panama refused to back down as they chased an equaliser, but Cox was unable to find the target when Riley Tanner’s cross was unconvincingly cleared.

Jamaica have shown their determination just to be here, and that was once again on full display as they repelled Panama’s advances.

Tanner had a slight opening in the final stages but was let down by her touch as Jamaica took their tally to four points to go level with France, having never previously earned a point at a Women's World Cup.

That also means a draw against Brazil would be enough for the Reggae Girlz to progress, while Panama still await their first-ever point at the finals and will not be going through.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Allyson Swaby (Jamaica)

