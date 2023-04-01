Jamaica keep up knockout tilt after tight Panama victory

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Jamaica keep up knockout tilt after tight Panama victory
Jamaica keep up knockout tilt after tight Panama victory
Jamaica celebrate the solitary goal of the game
Jamaica celebrate the solitary goal of the game
AFP
Allyson Swaby’s header gave Jamaica a 1-0 victory over Panama, considerably boosting the Reggae Girlz’s hopes of reaching the FIFA Women’s World Cup knockout stages for the first time in their history.

The two underdogs in Group F entered the contest knowing a win here was vital for any hopes of making it to the next round.

Jamaica were quickest out of the blocks but couldn’t quite find the breakthrough as Tiffany Cameron struck wide after working space in the box, before Chantelle Swaby’s header from an exquisite Deneisha Blackwood delivery was well saved. 

The Reggae Girlz continued to have the better opportunities, with Atlanta Primus seeing one effort deflected off target and another sail marginally over.

Both teams came close to the all-important opener towards the end of the half, with Panama growing into the game and being presented an opening by a lapse in concentration from the Reggae Girlz, although Marta Cox’s shot was comfortably dealt with by Rebecca Spencer.

 Drew Spence then responded with a superb attempt from a free-kick that Yenith Bailey touched onto the crossbar.

Panama - Jamaica match stats
StatsPerform

Las Canaleras looked fearless as they tried to find an opener after emerging from the break, but instead found themselves behind when captain Swaby rose in the crowded box to glance Trudi Carter’s corner delivery out of Bailey’s reach.

Panama refused to back down as they chased an equaliser, but Cox was unable to find the target when Riley Tanner’s cross was unconvincingly cleared.

Jamaica have shown their determination just to be here, and that was once again on full display as they repelled Panama’s advances.

Tanner had a slight opening in the final stages but was let down by her touch as Jamaica took their tally to four points to go level with France, having never previously earned a point at a Women's World Cup. 

That also means a draw against Brazil would be enough for the Reggae Girlz to progress, while Panama still await their first-ever point at the finals and will not be going through.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Allyson Swaby (Jamaica)

Check out all the match stats from the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballJamaicaWorld Cup WomenPanama
Related Articles
Late Renard goal gives France vital win against Brazil in thrilling Group F encounter
Updated
Women's World Cup minnows closing the gap as opening round comes to an end
No need for excuses, Brazilian government changes work hours for Women's World Cup
Show more
Football
New Zealand eye first World Cup knockouts, injury blows for Norway and Germany
Virgil van Dijk says becoming Liverpool captain would be 'an honour'
Transfer News LIVE: Sadio Mane and Allan Saint-Maximin heading to Saudi Arabia
Updated
We had no room for error, says France coach Herve Renard after Brazil win
Saudi investment has 'changed' market, says Man City's Guardiola after Mahrez exit
Bayern Munich announce 'change of club' for Sadio Mane amid Al-Nassr links
Allan Saint-Maximin confirms Newcastle exit ahead of expected Saudi move
England handed injury reprieve as Keira Walsh's World Cup campaign continues
Sweden have 'excellent weapon' in set-piece prowess after big Italy win
Five-star Sweden sweep past sorry Italy to advance into knockouts
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Sadio Mane and Allan Saint-Maximin heading to Saudi Arabia
Late Renard goal gives France vital win against Brazil in thrilling Group F encounter
Juventus excluded from Europa Conference League by UEFA, Chelsea investigated
Sweden ready to build on opening World Cup effort in tough Italian test

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |