Sweden's Blomqvist latest female player sidelined by ACL injury

Wolfsburg's Rebecka Blomqvist in action
Wolfsburg's Rebecka Blomqvist in action
Reuters
VfL Wolfsburg forward Rebecka Blomqvist (26) will miss the start of the Bundesliga season after she suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during their Women's German Cup match against Potsdam on Sunday.

"Yesterday in our cup game I tore the ACL in my right knee. I feel devastated right now but I will do everything to come back even stronger," the Sweden international posted on Instagram on Monday, under a photo of herself with a broken heart emoji.

Video of holders Wolfsburg's 2-0 win over Potsdam showed it was a non-contact injury.

"Sometimes life just isn't fair. Our beloved Becks had a tear on Sunday," the team posted on Instagram.

"We are all with you!"

Blomqvist scored three goals at this year's Women's World Cup where Sweden captured bronze.

ACL injuries were a main storyline in the build-up to the World Cup, with numerous high-profile players missing the global showpiece.

England duo Leah Williamson and Beth Mead, the Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema, and Canada's Janine Beckie were among those absent from the World Cup due to ACL injuries.

