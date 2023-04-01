Super Swedes cruise through to World Cup knockout stages as Argentina dumped out

Peter Gerhardsson’s Sweden side confirmed their status as Group G winners in style, with a waltzing performance against Argentina, who extend their record of 12 consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cup matches without a victory.

No nation in Women's World Cup history has played more matches than Argentina without winning one, and the South Americans knew that trend would have to buck if they had any hopes of progression.

However, unsurprisingly it was Sweden who enjoyed the best chances of a goalless first half, with Olivia Schough firing a long-range free-kick straight into the arms of Argentina shot-stopper Vanina Correa, before Schough skewed a header from 12 yards wide of the post moments later.

Much like the weather in the New Zealand city of Hamilton, when it rains it pours for Argentina, as their fortunes worsened following the interval.

Inferior throughout the first period, La Albiceleste’s resistance would eventually buckle after 20 second half minutes, when Rebecka Blomqvist headed home from inside the penalty area to give Sweden a deserved lead.

In truth, the Wolfsburg forward couldn’t miss, such was the delightful cross into the 18-yard box provided by Sofia Jakobsson.

Whipped in from the right-hand side, Jakobsson provided one of the assists of the tournament so far, indicating the gulf in quality between Sweden and their Argentine counterparts.

Sweden vs Argentina Match stats StatsPerfrom

And before the full time whistle was blown, Sweden were gifted the chance to secure a scoreline that better reflected their dominance.

A moment of madness from Argentina’s Gabriela Chavez saw the midfielder drag Blomqvist down in the penalty area, with referee Salima Mukansanga left no choice but to point to the spot.

Converting with ease, Elin Rubensson’s spot-kick provided the required daylight between the two sides, while putting the rubber stamp on an impressive Swedish performance.

Having rested a number of key players ahead of the fixture, Sweden boss Gerhardsson will have been pleased that his side were able to continue their winning ways by finishing the group stage with a 100% record.

Despite this, the Blågult have the unenviable task of taking on reigning champions USA in the knockouts, as their dream of a maiden Women's World Cup triumph remains alive.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Rebecka Blomqvist (Sweden)

