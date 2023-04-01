South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus in hospital after accident

Rassie Erasmus is expected to be South Africa's head coach in the next World Cup cycle.
Reuters
South Africa’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus (51) has been admitted to hospital after a freak accident left him with chemical burns, but he is expected to be back at work next month, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Erasmus, who has masterminded back-to-back Rugby World Cup wins for the Springboks, has undergone treatment but is not in any long-term danger.

"Rassie Erasmus is recovering in hospital following a medical procedure for chemical burns sustained in a freak accident using a powerful detergent product," South African Rugby said in a statement on Saturday.

"He is otherwise in good health and expects to return to full-time working within weeks."

Erasmus is expected to take over the head coach role again in the next cycle to the 2027 World Cup in Australia after Jacques Nienaber vacated the position when he left for Irish club Leinster following last year’s triumph in France.

Erasmus was coach when the Boks won the tournament in Japan in 2019.

