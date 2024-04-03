Spanish league player Cheikh Kane Sarr suspended after confronting racist abuser

Rayo Majadahonda's Senegalese goalkeeper Cheikh Kane Sarr (23) has been handed a two-game ban for confronting a rival fan who he said was racially abusing him in a Spanish third-division game, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Wednesday.

In addition, his team were declared to have lost last Saturday's match against Sestao River 3-0, deducted three points in the league table and fined 3006 euros ($3,254.00) for refusing to continue the game following the incident.

The RFEF's Competition Committee also ordered Sestao River to play two home games behind closed doors and fined them 6,001 euros for "failing to act diligently or cooperate in the repression of violent, racist, xenophobic or intolerant behaviour."

The dual punishments will further fuel the debate swirling around racism in Spanish football and came on the same day that Getafe were ordered to partially close their central stand for three matches following the racist and xenophobic abuse suffered by Sevilla manager Quique Sanchez Flores and player Marcos Acuna in Saturday's LaLiga game.

Sarr was shown a red card in the 84th minute of his match after jumping into the stands to confront fans who he accused of calling him "monkey".

He was restrained by other players but his teammates refused to continue the game, causing it to be abandoned.

The RFEF judged that Sarr's reaction was "contrary to good sporting order" but declared his conduct was a minor offence due to "mitigating circumstances", as it was "justified sufficient provocation, motivated by the racist insults received."

The Sestao supporter who was confronted by Sarr pressed charges against the goalkeeper for assault and the Basque club denied there had been any racist insults, their Security Officer Rafa Guadix told radio station COPE on Tuesday.

Getafe's punishment came after referee Iglesias Villanueva stopped their match against Seville in the 68th minute as part of LaLiga's protocol against racism after he heard fans in the stands calling the Argentine defender a monkey and the Spanish coach a gypsy. The club have also been fined 27,000 euros ($29,000).

The RFEF said in a statement that the closed area in the stands for the matches in question must display a visible message condemning violent, racist, xenophobic and intolerant acts in football and support fair play.

Real Madrid's Brazil winger Vinicius Jr, who has suffered several incidents of racist abuse in Spain, spoke out in support of those affected.

"Racists must be exposed and matches cannot continue with them in the stands. We will only have victory when the racists leave the stadiums and go straight to jail, the place they deserve," he posted on social media.

There were 16 such episodes against the 23-year-old reported to Spanish prosecutors by LaLiga in the last two seasons.