Spurs forward Richarlison battled depression after Brazil World Cup exit

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Spurs forward Richarlison battled depression after Brazil World Cup exit
Spurs forward Richarlison battled depression after Brazil World Cup exit
Updated
Spurs forward Richarlison in action for Brazil
Spurs forward Richarlison in action for Brazil
Reuters
Brazil striker Richarlison (26) battled with depression after his country's quarter-final loss to Croatia at the 2022 World Cup and considered quitting football.

Richarlison, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur, said in September he would seek psychological help after he was photographed crying on the bench when he was substituted during Brazil's 5-1 thrashing of Bolivia in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

The Brazilian, capped 48 times by Brazil, has urged players to seek help for mental health issues.

"I'd just played in a World Cup, at my peak," Richarlison told ESPN Brasil. "I was reaching my limit, you know? I don't know, I'm not going to talk about killing myself, but I was in a depression there, and I wanted to give up.

"Even I, who seemed to be mentally strong. After the World Cup, it seemed like it all fell apart."

After initial struggles at Spurs, who he joined from Everton for a reported fee of 60 million pounds ($75.68 million) in 2022, Richarlison has scored 11 goals in 26 appearances this season.

"Before I went to training, I wanted to go home, I wanted to go back to my room because I don't know what was going through my head," he said. "I even went and told my dad I was going to give up.

"It's kind of sad to talk like that. What I went through after the World Cup ... To go to my father, who was the guy who chased my dream with me, and say, 'Dad, I want to give up', is crazy."

He said going to therapy was the best decision he has made.

"I think the therapist, like it or not, saved me, saved my life. I only thought rubbish... If you need a psychologist, look for one because it's nice for you to open up like that, for you to be talking to the person," Richarlison added.

Everton and Tottenham expressed solidarity with Richarlison after the interview.

"We express our strongest support to our former forward Richarlison and reinforce his important message about the need to take care of your mental health and seek help," the Merseyside club posted on X, formely Twitter.

"Every Evertonian is with you, Richy."

Spurs added on X: "We're always behind you, Richy."

Mentions
FootballRicharlisonBrazilTottenhamEverton
Related Articles
Richarlison urges players to seek help for mental health issues
Branthwaite rescues point for Everton against Spurs at Goodison
England captain Kane to miss Brazil clash due to ankle injury
Show more
Football
Lyon power past Benfica to reach Women's Champions League semis
Maurizio Sarri's gradual demise at Lazio left a fanbase divided more than ever
Derby Week: Lille and Lens - the two cities who battle for the north of France
Former England women's football captain Houghton set to retire
Xabi Alonso 'has better options' than Liverpool, according to Lothar Matthaus
Prosecutor seeks two-and-a-half-year jail term for Luis Rubiales over kiss
Updated
Age won't determine when I retire, says Lionel Messi
Wes Brown gives backing to Ten Hag and says Evans deserving of new Man Utd deal
Finidi George needs time to succeed as Nigeria coach, says ex-Real Madrid star Adepoju
Most Read
Novak Djokovic ends successful partnership with coach Goran Ivanisevic
Euro 2024 roundup: Ukraine and Poland join Georgia in securing spots at European Championships
Georgia reach first ever European Championships after shootout victory over Greece
Late Jude Bellingham goal salvages draw for England against Belgium

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings