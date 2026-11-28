For the second day in a row, Swedish women swept the podium in the opening event of the 2026/27 FIS Cross-Country World Cup, as Linn Svahn beat Maja Dahlqvist and Johanna Hagstroem to the sprint classic title in Ruka, Finland.

Svahn crossed the line in the final in a time of 2:58.36, finishing the 1.2km course 0.58 seconds faster than Dahlqvist, before Hagstroem secured third place 2.55 seconds down on the winner.

Finland's Jasmi Joensuu was the best of the rest, ahead of Ingrid Aabrekk Bergene of Norway, while Tiia Olkkonen of Finland brought up the rear.

Svahn was forced to settle for second the previous day behind Ebba Andersson in the 10km individual classic, as Frida Karlsson finished third for Sweden's first sweep of the podium for the weekend.

Swedish dominance over the shorter event looked far from guaranteed when Joensuu beat Hagstroem in the second semi-final, but the Swedish trio stepped up when it mattered most.

"We have really good skis, it seems like. Everyone is geared up and we are in good shape," Svahn told the media after the race.

Svahn now leads the overall World Cup standings with 132 points, 20 clear of Frida Karlsson with independent athlete Natalya Terentyeva in third on 107.

In the men's event, Oskar Opstad Vike of Norway beat compatriot Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo to first place, but there would be no Norwegian sweep of the podium as Simone Mocellini of Italy came home in third place.