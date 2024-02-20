Team of the Week: David Neres produces masterclass while Kevin Stoger stars against Bayern

Neres celebrates one of his goals on the weekend

Every week, Flashscore scours the world's best leagues for the top performers from recent matches and puts them into a team based on our internal player rating system.

Here is our latest Team of the Week:

Flashscore team of the week Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Nicolas Peranic (O’Higgins) 9.1

Our team of the week starts in unusual territory, but it's more than worth it. In Chile, Nicolas Peranic was the star of the show as O'Higgins beat Copiapo 3-1 in a chaotic game to raise the curtain on a new season in the South American country.

The 38-year-old stopper, on debut for his new club, produced some brilliant saves in the game, but he had the rare feat of not conceding from two penalties during the contest.

The first, he used some impressive mental skills to seemingly psych out Maximiliano Quinteros because he could only fire way over the bar.

Then, in the second half, Peranic saved with his feet when it was the turn of Jorge Luna to try his luck from 12 yards.

A truly memorable performance from the goalkeeper.

Defenders

Thomas Meunier (Trabzonspor) 8.6

Thomas Meunier moved to Trabzonspor during the winter transfer window from Borussia Dortmund and he is already endearing himself to his new fanbase with a man-of-the-match performance in their 2-0 win over Pendikspor.

His exquisite cross in the 80th minute picked out Enis Destan to finish with ease and give their side all three points.

Alongside this, he also had two interceptions and one tackle for an all-round good performance.

Waldemar Anton (Stuttgart) 8.6

Stuttgart may have fallen away in the Bundesliga title race but they are still in the battle for Champions League spaces and they continued that charge with a 2-1 win over Darmstadt on Saturday.

Waldemar Anton provided the assist for their opening goal, but he had to be at his best at the back to keep Darmstadt at bay, who registered 3.11 xG.

He made one tackle, one interception and one block in the win to keep his side's momentum going in the right direction.

Olivier Boscagli (PSV) 8.8

No club seems able to touch PSV in the Eredivisie this season. Still unbeaten in the league after 22 games, they once again cruised to victory at the weekend, this time seeing off Heracles 2-0 at home.

Olivier Boscagli notched an 8.8 rating at the heart of the defence, netting in the second half and producing the goods at the back too during the win.

The Frenchman had more than 130 touches of the ball, two successful take-ons as well as 82 carries. Despite being at the heart of the PSV defence, he is showing why he is so crucial in attack too.

Midfielders

Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin) 9.4

Kamil Grosicki is having a bit of a renaissance back in Poland with an average rating of more than 7.4 in the 2023/24 season for Pogon Szczecin.

He once again showed why he is such an important member of their side at the weekend with a sublime display that included a goal and an assist in their 4-1 win over Radomiak Radom. His assist showed skill and vision, whilst his goal from the penalty spot showed nerve.

But it will be the assist outside-of-the-foot, nutmegged cross for the opening goal that will be remembered from this encounter.

Kevin Stoger (Bochum) 9.4

Bayern Munich's season continued to unravel on Sunday, when they were humbled by Bochum 3-2 in what was the most dramatic game in the Bundesliga this matchday.

Interrupted by fan protests twice, the reigning German champions lost for the second weekend in a row with Kevin Stoger at the heart of the shock.

He set up Keven Schlotterbeck for their second goal of the game, before providing the ultimately crucial third from the penalty spot midway through the second half.

Kevin Stoger led his side to a shock win over Bayern on Sunday Opta by StatsPerform, AFP

Al Hajj Rami (Odense) 9.4

The Danish Superliga returned from its winter hibernation over the weekend, and it was Al Hajj Rami's performance for Odense that was the big talking point.

The Swede had not performed too consistently before the break for his side, but made some amends for that on Friday evening when he produced both assists in a 2-1 win over Viborg.

Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig) 9.1

There aren't many more exciting talents in football right now than Xavi Simons, and he showed that once more on Saturday as he led his RB Leipzig side to a 2-0 victory against Borussia Monchengladbach.

He scored the opening goal of the game and it was a peach. Receiving the ball on his knee, the Dutchman controlled it beautifully to volley his effort into the net.

The celebration may need some work, but he is once again showing why he is not far off being the finished article.

Forwards

David Neres (Benfica) 10

A perfect 10 rating is a rare feat in Flashscore's TOTW, but that's exactly what David Neres achieved in Benfica's 6-1 demolition of Vizela over the weekend.

He opened the scoring in the 15th minute before putting in a pin-point cross onto the head of Nicolas Otamendi 10 minutes later. Then, just before the break, he scored his second of the game, a silky finish with his left foot in the bottom corner.

His performance was part of a wider team showing that had flair and a clinical edge to keep the Lisbon club at the summit of the Portuguese league.

David Neres was on top form for Benfica against Vizela Opta by StatsPerform, AFP

Anthony Nwakaeme (Al Feiha) 9.5

If you haven't been in your side's squad for some time, how do you make a mark back in it? For Anthony Nwakaeme, it is scoring and providing assists to see his Al Feiha team beat Al Hazem 3-1 in the Saudi Pro League for their first win in five.

It may have come against the basement team in the league, but a performance that gets a rating of 9.5 can only see you get more starts as the season continues.

Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid) 9.2

With a title race brewing between Real Madrid and Girona in LaLiga, the season of Atletico Madrid has gone somewhat under the radar. But, their 5-0 win over Las Palmas on Saturday certainly made headlines.

Angel Correa picked up the highest rating of the game with a 9.2 and this was down to an assist as well as two goals of his own.

The first was a composed volley and showed what he can do in front of goal - it was his first goal in the league since mid-December - and his Atleti side will hope for more before the season's end.