Team of the Week: Foden steps up once again for Man City while Areola and Sierhuis shine

Every week, Flashscore scours the world's best leagues for the top performers from recent matches and puts them into a team based on our internal player ratings system.

Here is our latest Team of the Week:

Team of the Week Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Alphonse Areola (West Ham) 9.1

West Ham were indebted to the brilliance of Alphonse Areola against Everton, as the French shot-stopper produced a string of eye-catching saves to keep his side in the game.

Not only did Areola deny Beto from the spot, he also somehow got in the way of a close-range effort from Dwight McNeil, giving David Moyes’ side the platform to mount a late comeback.

Defence

Merchas Doski (Slovacko) 8.7

Having fallen behind on the half-hour mark to bottom club Karvina, Slovacko responded with three unanswered goals to strengthen their grip on fourth place in the Czech top-flight.

Merchas Doski was solid at the back for Slovacko while providing plenty of attacking intent in the final third, including a superb inswinging delivery for the visitors' second goal.

Mads Bech Sorensen (Midtjylland) 8.6

In a crunch match at the top of the Danish Superliga, Midtjylland battled past title rivals Copenhagen to move one point clear at the summit.

The scoring was kicked off by centre-back Mads Bech Sorensen, with the former Brentford man powering home a bullet header for his first goal of the campaign.

Florian Lejeune (Rayo Vallecano) 8.5

After a resolute performance at the back, Florian Lejeune found himself in the right place at the right time to tuck home from an 88th-minute corner against Cadiz.

Despite Lejeune's late intervention, Rayo were ultimately unable to see out the three points, conceding deep into stoppage time - the only blemish on a great afternoon's work for the Frenchman.

Florian Lejeune's stats vs Cadiz AFP, StatsPerform

Midfield

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Al Hilal) 9.0

Al Hilal have won their last 25 matches across all competitions, and central to their latest triumph against Al Ittihad was the display of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The influential Serb produced an almost faultless display in the middle of the park, setting up crucial second-half goals for Malcom and Saud Abdulhamid.

Erick Sanchez (Pachuca) 9.1

Three points against rock-bottom Juarez was critical for Pachuca in a fiercely competitive race at the top of Liga MX.

Trailing with 20 minutes to go, captain Erick Sanchez stepped up for his side, finding the net with a well-taken equaliser before producing a superb assist for Salomon Rondon late on.

Phil Foden (Manchester City) 9.3

Big players deliver big moments, and not for the first time this season, Phil Foden came up with the goods to inspire Manchester City to an impressive second-half turnaround in the Manchester derby.

The England international drew his side level with a stunning finish from range before going on to score the game's all-important third goal - his 18th of the season in all competitions.

Galeno (Porto) 9.1

Porto have had a disappointing domestic campaign by their own lofty standards, but Sunday's 5-0 dismantling of rivals Benfica was certainly a statement of intent heading into the business end of the season.

Galeno was in electric form for the hosts, scoring two clinical first-half goals before assisting Wendell for Porto's third early in the second period.

Attack

Kaj Sierhuis (Sittard) 9.8

Sittard moved 12 points clear of the Eredivisie relegation zone after a thumping 5-2 victory over Excelsior, and crucial to their win was the performance of Kaj Sierhuis.

The Dutch forward had a first half to remember, setting up the opener for Justin Lonwijk before notching a superb hat-trick in the space of 19 minutes.

Brimming with confidence, Sierhuis added another assist during the second period - contributing to a near-perfect rating.

Kaj Sierhuis' stats this season Flashscore

Ermedin Demirovic (Augsburg) 8.7

There was no stopping Augsburg at the weekend, with Jess Thorup's men scoring five goals inside the opening half-hour on the way to a rampant 6-0 victory over Darmstadt.

Ermedin Demirovic was the pick of the attackers, helping himself to two goals and an assist to continue his best season in front of goal since 2019/20.

Serhou Guirassy (Stuttgart) 8.9

Stuttgart moved a step closer to securing Champions League football for next season after a thrilling 3-2 win against Wolfsburg, and once again, the talismanic Serhou Guirassy rose to the occasion for his side.

The Guinean striker - who netted a hat-trick in the reverse fixture - scored two more goals on Saturday evening, taking his Bundesliga tally for the campaign up to 20.