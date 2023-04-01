Team of the Week: Fullkrug and Berghuis star for Borussia Dortmund and Ajax

Team of the Week: Fullkrug and Berghuis star for Borussia Dortmund and Ajax

At the start of each week, Flashscore scours the world's best leagues for the top performers from recent matches and puts them into a team based on our internal player ratings system.

Here's our latest Team of the Week:

Team of the Week Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino) - 8.8

Torino remained in the top half of Serie A with a narrow 2-1 win over Cagliari at the weekend, and their highest-rated player was goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

The 26-year-old made eight saves, six of which kept out close-range efforts, and prevented 1.38 goals to ensure his team headed home with a valuable three points in the back.

Defenders

Raoul Bellanova (Torino) - 8.2

Another player to impress for Torino was wing-back Raoul Bellanova, who was a creative force to be reckoned with on the right flank.

The Italian made his side's opening goal with an excellent run from deep followed by a driven cross across the box, and created a number of other chances after that too, giving the left-side of the opposition backline nightmares.

Sam Kersten (PEC Zwolle) - 8.3

In the Netherlands, PEC Zwolle moved into the top half of the table thanks to a 1-0 win over Vitesse, and Sam Kersten did as much as anyone to help them keep a clean sheet.

The centre-back did what he needed to do at the back, making six clearances and five interceptions while also winning five out of seven aerial duels, and even played a part at the other end, creating two good chances.

Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille) - 8.5

Marseille ended their match against Monaco disappointed with a draw given their opponents picked up one red card early on and another at the end, but Leonardo Balerdi did at least ensure that his side didn't lose.

The Argentine made it 2-2 in style, firing an unstoppable effort into the bottom corner from well outside the box, and was excellent at the back for the entirety of the game.

Levent Mercan (Faith Karagumruk) - 8.9

Levent Mercan was nothing short of unstoppable for Faith Karagumruk in their 4-0 dismantling of Rizespor as they continue to take the fight to the Turkish league's giants.

The left-back created the opening goal with a glorious cross from deep and later made it 3-0 by intercepting the ball in the opposition half, driving at the backline and firing a deflected strike in from the edge of the box.

Midfielders

Steven Berghuis (Ajax) - 9.5

Ajax have put their struggles from earlier in the season behind them, starting 2024 with three wins out of three, and Steven Berghuis continued to be one of their standout players in the 4-2 victory away to Heracles.

The right winger ran the show throughout the game, having 109 touches and doing a lot of damage with them. He made it 2-1 with a cool finish and made seven key passes over the course of the evening.

Valentin Eysseric (Fatih Karagumruk) - 8.7

In his first season at the club, experienced French midfielder Valentin Eysseric is quickly emerging as one of Fatih Karagumruk's star players.

The 31-year-old opened the scoring against Rizespor with a well-placed header and dominated the midfield battle after that, winning nine out of 12 duels and completing four out of five dribbles.

Kristian Hlynsson (Ajax) - 8.8

The latest in a long line of talents to come through the Ajax academy, Kristian Hlynsson has already established himself as one of his club's most important players.

He scored for the second game in a row in the win against Heracles, making it 4-2 with a lovely curling finish after setting up the opening goal with an inch-perfect through ball.

Charles de Ketelaere (Atalanta) 9.1

Charles de Ketelaere is enjoying a strong season on loan at Atalanta and kept up his excellent start to 2024 in their 2-0 win against Udinese.

Playing on the left side of the attack, he made four key passes and got two assists to lead his team to victory, and did his part defensively too, making five tackles and winning eight out of 10 ground duels.

Forwards

Nicolas Fullkrug (Borussia Dortmund) - 9.8

Nicolas Fullkrug was comfortably the highest-rated player in our database over the weekend, and it's not hard to figure out why.

While his hat-trick for Borussia Dortmund may not have been the most spectacular with two goals coming from the spot, he more than earned the match ball, dominating in the air against Bochum and bringing his team-mates into play excellently throughout.

He deserves credit for scoring both penalties too, and has now converted each of his last 15.

Alexander Sorloth (Villarreal) - 9.1

Another experienced striker to impress was Alexander Sorloth, who played a huge part in Villarreal's stunning victory over Barcelona.

He created the opening goal with an excellent turn and cross, set up the 84th-minute equaliser with a lovely through ball and then gave his side the lead in stoppage time. He admittedly did so in the scrappiest fashion possible, but they all count!