Team of the Week: Torres and Zurkowski net hat-tricks as Jota and Di Maria shine

Diogo Jota netted twice at the weekend to make the Team of the Week

At the start of each week, Flashscore scours the world's best leagues for the top performers from recent matches and puts them into a team based on our internal player ratings system.

Here's our latest Team of the Week:

Goalkeeper

Jhonatan (Rio Ave) - 9.0

When you are in the relegation zone in any league, every point is precious and Rio Ave had Jhonatan to thank for one over the weekend as they drew 0-0 with Chaves in Portugal's top league.

The keeper was on hot form during the stalemate with seven saves in the contest and came to his side's rescue late on with a crucial double save. The first was a spot-kick, which he could only manage to parry back into the path of the taker Hector Hernandez Marrero before composing himself once more to flick the rebound over the bar.

His teammates surrounded following the saves to congratulate him and why not? There still may be a long way to go in the season, but a performance like this from their number one goalkeeper could inspire them for weeks to come.

Defenders

Joao Mario (Porto) - 8.4

One of two Porto players in this week's TOTW, Joao Mario picked up a clean sheet and an assist in their 5-0 victory over Moreirense. He picked out a pinpoint cutback at the byline to Wendell, who applied a volleyed finish.

At the back, he provided five tackles with one interception and going forward he was also paramount to their success with 24 carries and 100% success rate in take-ons. This was certainly his best performance of the season for Porto, who sit five points behind league leaders Sporting CP.

Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool) - 8.3

According to our Flashscore rating system, Ibrahima Konate has not dropped below a seven rating with his performance since mid December and Liverpool's results have also been on the rise. They are seven unbeaten in all competitions and Konate has been at the heart of it.

During their 4-0 victory over Bournemouth at the weekend, the Frenchman was a collossus, marshalling the start of Liverpool's attacks with 94 touches in the game, whilst holding an in-form Dominic Solanke to a blank - this all in a game where both full-backs for the visitors were not their first choice.

Bremer (Juventus) - 8.2

Another centre-back in a good vein of form is Bremer at Juventus. He has been part of a defence that has kept three clean sheets in a row in Serie A and they haven't lost since September.

Over the weekend, during their 3-0 win against Lecce, the Brazilian netted the third goal in the 85th minute to seal the three points. He also made two interceptions and three blocks to go alongside his bullet header.

Calvin Verdonk (Nijmegen) - 9.0

If you are going to score your first league goal for two seasons, you better do it when it really matters. For Calvin Verdonk, his goal in the 49th minute was the match-winner for Nijmegen against FC Twente, leading his side to their fourth win in five games.

It was a sublime finish too. From 30 yards out, the full-back fired in a rocket of a free-kick, beating the Twente keeper for pace and hitting the net at speed. That goal sent the sold-out Goffertstadion into raptures, and they held on for a valuable win that keeps them in the hunt for European football next season.

Midfielders

Alan Varela (Porto) - 9.3

Back to the north of Portugal, where Alan Varela was one of the main catalysts for Porto's aforementioned 5-0 win this weekend.

To put it simply, the midfielder netted one goal after he had been provider for two more in the thrashing of Moreirense.

It was the Argentine's first goal for the club since moving from Boca Juniors in the summer and if he shows the same alertness and composure more, it won't be the last.

Szymon Zurkowski (Empoli) - 9.1

If there is a way to make a new fanbase fall in love with you, it would be hard to find a better way than what Szymon Zukowski has done with Empoli in his first two appearances.

Scoring on his debut - after moving from Spezia on loan - he followed that up with a sublime hat-trick in their 3-0 win over Monza last weekend to get his side their first win in eight.

The first was a delicious volley from the edge of the box that found the bottom corner, the second a header from a rebound and the third with his left - the perfect hat-trick and a perfect introduction to his time at Empoli.

Forwards

Ferran Torres (Barcelona) - 9.3

Another hat-trick hero makes his way onto our Team of the Week, this time it is Ferran Torres who was at the forefront of Barcelona's 4-2 win over Real Betis on Sunday.

The first two goals were glorified tap-ins, but the third, as well as his assist for Joao Felix's supmptuous finish, showed just why he is improving for the Catalan side.

He busted forward in the final stages of the game, bursting through before showing great composure to dink it over the keeper and into the net. This is already his most successful campaign in front of goal, and it's likely he won't stop yet.

Angel Di Maria (Benfica) - 9.2

A Benfica swansong seemed on the cards for Angel Di Maria, now aged 35, but the Argentine is showing he still has something to give to the Lisbon side.

At the weekend, the World Cup winner scored one and assisted another in their 2-0 win over Boavista - could he have another league title to his name come the end of the season?

Diogo Jota (Liverpool) - 9.2

With the absence of Mohamed Salah at AFCON, Diogo Jota et al were needed to step up for Liverpool if they were to continue their title tilt and they did just that on Sunday in their 4-0 demolition of an in-form Bournemouth.

Both Jota and Darwin Nunez scored twice in the win, but it was the Portuguese international, who shined brighter, notching an assist too.

Jota's fitness had been a worry, having missed a month through injury, but his return came at just the right time to keep up the Reds' momentum and leave them not worried about where the goals were coming from when Salah-less.

Wilfried Zaha (Galatasaray) - 8.8

Ivory Coast look set to crash out of AFCON in their home tournament and their fans would have been looking over at Turkey with an ominous feeling as Wilfried Zaha - not picked in the squad - scored twice and set up another for his side in their 5-1 battering of Trabzonspor.

He scored the opening two goals and could have had a third late on only for VAR to intervene.

His nation's loss is certainly his club's gain.