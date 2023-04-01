Daniil Medvedev downs Stefanos Tsitsipas to book Vienna final against Jannik Sinner

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. ATP - Singles
  4. Daniil Medvedev downs Stefanos Tsitsipas to book Vienna final against Jannik Sinner
Daniil Medvedev downs Stefanos Tsitsipas to book Vienna final against Jannik Sinner
Daniil Medvedev plays a shot against Stefanos Tsitsipas in their semi-final clash
Daniil Medvedev plays a shot against Stefanos Tsitsipas in their semi-final clash
AFP
Daniil Medvedev (27) will defend his title at the ATP event in Vienna against Jannik Sinner (22) in Sunday's final after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) on Saturday.

The top-seeded Russian is seeking his sixth title of the season.

In a high-quality contest, Medvedev committed only 10 unforced errors and saved the three break points he faced, all at 2-1 in the opening set.

He broke his Greek rival's serve at 3-3 and went on to seal the set.

Tsitsipas, relying on his serve and volley game, held his serve under pressure at 3-3 in the second, only succumbing in the tie-break with two forehand errors from 6/6.

Medvedev, who has already secured his ticket to the end-of-season ATP Finals, will be playing in his 36th tour-level final and ninth of 2023.

"In general I am happy with how I served and put pressure on him on a lot of points," said world number three Medvedev.

"I had a lot of opportunities and he played well on them also. Generally, this pressure paid off at the end of the match."

Medvedev has now won nine of his 13 meetings with Tsitsipas.

Medvedev - Tsitsipas highlights
Flashscore

Sinner edged out Andrey Rublev 7-5, 7-6(5) later on Saturday to reach his sixth final of the season.

The Italian, who beat Medvedev in the Beijing final earlier this month, hit 26 winners in an accomplished display.

Rublev built a 5-2 lead in the first set but Sinner reeled off five straight games to snatch a one-set advantage.

Sinner, at a career-high ranking of world number four, failed to serve out the match in the 10th game of the second set.

Rublev came within two points of forcing a decider in the tie-break, but Sinner held his nerve to win on his first match point.

He will be hoping to make it back-to-back victories over Medvedev, after losing his first six meetings with the former US Open champion.

Sinner - Rublev highlights
Flashscore
Mentions
TennisMedvedev DaniilTsitsipas StefanosSinner JannikRublev AndreyATP - SinglesVienna ATP - Singles
Related Articles
ATP roundup: Rune revival continues in Basel, favourites dominate in Vienna
Tennis Tracker: Sinner & Medvedev set up Vienna final, Rune knocked out of Basel
Grigor Dimitrov stuns top seed Alcaraz Alcaraz to reach Shanghai quarter-finals
Show more
Tennis
'Focused' Coco Gauff is a special talent, says US Open director Stacey Allaster
Tennis Tracker: Rublev downs Zverev to reach Vienna semis, Rune rolls on in Basel
'They don't work in the mines, they are spoiled' - Hantuchova hits out at WTA players
'I couldn't even train': Tired and almost broken, veteran Wawrinka admits season struggles
ATP roundup: Daniil Medvedev headlines day of sweeps at Vienna after win against Fils
Tennis Tracker: Rublev reaches quarter-finals in Vienna, Rune defeates Baez
Carlos Alcaraz on the mend, plans to play Paris Masters and ATP Finals
Most Read
South Africa hold off 14-man All Blacks to win record fourth Rugby World Cup
Hack the weekend: Chelsea, Anderlecht and Slovacko all facing tricky challenges
Football Tracker: Bellingham and Bayern steal the headlines, Juventus win late on
Who's Missing: Jesus ruled out in blow for Arsenal, Tonali suspension begins

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings