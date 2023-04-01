Medvedev motors into fourth round at Melbourne Park after beating Auger-Aliassime

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open ATP - Singles
  4. Medvedev motors into fourth round at Melbourne Park after beating Auger-Aliassime
Medvedev motors into fourth round at Melbourne Park after beating Auger-Aliassime
Daniil Medvedev reacts after winning his third round match against Felix Auger-Aliassime
Daniil Medvedev reacts after winning his third round match against Felix Auger-Aliassime
Reuters
Daniil Medvedev (27) raced into the second week of the Australian Open with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) on Saturday, showing few signs of fatigue after his marathon late-night outing in the second round.

The Russian third seed, who came from two sets down to beat Emil Ruusuvuori well into the early hours of Friday morning, looked at his clinical best as he eased into the fourth round for the fifth time.

"It was tough, especially after the last match I had but happy to play some good level," said Medvedev, who took his career record against Auger-Aliassime to 7-0.

"I tried to always give him tough shots so I didn't have to run too much and in the third set I managed to find some shots, so happy with the level of my game."

The pair went to five sets in the quarter-finals two years ago at Melbourne Park before Medvedev prevailed after saving a match point but Auger-Aliassime came nowhere near the level he displayed that night.

The error-prone Canadian 27th seed showed some fight to prevent Medvedev from winning the match with a sixth break but the Russian served out comfortably enough to seal the victory in just over two hours.

Medvedev, back-to-back losing finalist in Melbourne in 2021 and 2022, moves on to a meeting with Portuguese world number 69 Nuno Borges in the last 16.

The Russian said he was still feeling the effects of his second-round match, after which he did not get to bed until 7 am.

"It wasn't easy, I'm not feeling fresh, I'm not feeling 100%," he said.

"At least I have this super ability that I can sleep where I want, whenever I want. When I was younger, I would go out at night after matches and sometimes train without sleep. Maybe that helped me play today."

Mentions
TennisAustralian Open ATP - SinglesMedvedev DaniilAuger-Aliassime FelixAustralian Open 2024
Related Articles
Rust-free Swiatek grateful for demanding start as Australian Open heats up
Racket change helps Medvedev thwart Ruusuvuori in marathon battle
The Base Line: Novak Djokovic given stern first-round test as Australian Open begins
Show more
Tennis
Noskova won thanks to mentality & Melbourne is too fast for Swiatek, says expert Koukalova
Teenager Noskova stuns top seed Swiatek in Australian Open third round
Updated
Zheng gets surprise visit from Chinese icon Li Na amid impressive Australian Open run
Djokovic states that Federer 'didn't like' his behaviour early on in career
Azarenka knocks Ostapenko out of Australian Open, ready to 'give whatever it takes'
Only something 'miraculous' can stop Djokovic at Australian Open, says Rod Laver
Alcaraz reaches second week of Australian Open for the first time with dominant display
Tennis Tracker: Noskova claims shock win over top seed Swiatek, Ruud and Dimitrov also out
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Wirtz in demand, Manchester United keen on Brobbey
Football Tracker: Arsenal leading Crystal Palace, Algeria taking on Burkina Faso
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat
Ronnie O'Sullivan eases into World Grand Prix semi-finals, Junhui Ding awaits

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings