Racket change helps Medvedev thwart Ruusuvuori in marathon battle

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open ATP - Singles
  4. Racket change helps Medvedev thwart Ruusuvuori in marathon battle
Racket change helps Medvedev thwart Ruusuvuori in marathon battle
Daniil Medvedev in action on court at Rod Laver Arena
Daniil Medvedev in action on court at Rod Laver Arena
Reuters
A change of racket helped Daniil Medvedev (27) come from two sets down and prevail over Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori (24) at the Australian Open on Thursday in a battle that stretched four hours and 21 minutes.

In a tense match on Rod Laver Arena, the two-time Australian Open finalist started off wobbly but turned things around by tiring Ruusuvuori in the early hours to win 3-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 6-0.

After losing the second set to a one-sided tiebreak, the Russian changed equipment and soon began to dominate, winning the next two sets to level the match then racing past Ruusuvuori in the decider.

He delivered a total of 23 aces, in contrast to his opponent's one. Of those 23, 16 came after the second set.

"Then I (changed my rackets) and finally found one where I felt like I was playing better. Sometimes it is just something you create in your mind," the third seed told reporters.

"I stayed with this racket. I started with it at the beginning of the third set and stayed with it until the end of the match.

"It was not easy to start the match and in the first set I was missing too much. I was missing all over the place."

Medvedev looked at his best in the final portion of the match and said the titanic duel "will remain in his memory".

"If I was a fan, maybe I would have gone home and watched the match on TV. I would have watched 30 minutes and gone to bed. So I thank you from the bottom of my heart for sticking around, you guys are very strong," he added.

Medvedev continues his bid for a second Grand Slam title when he faces 27th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) of Canada in the third round on Saturday.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
TennisAustralian Open ATP - SinglesMedvedev DaniilRuusuvuori EmilAuger-Aliassime FelixAustralian Open 2024
Related Articles
The Base Line: Novak Djokovic given stern first-round test as Australian Open begins
Undercooked Daniil Medvedev looks to beat the heat in pursuit of Australian Open crown
Australian Open roundup: Murray, Vondrousova and Wawrinka crash out on day two, Gauff wins
Show more
Tennis
Anna Blinkova ousts Elena Rybakina in history-making Australian Open tiebreak
Tennis Tracker: Medvedev wins five set thriller after Rybakina and Rune sent packing
Updated
Novak Djokovic braces for stern test against veteran slayer Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Rune knocked out of Australian Open by wildcard Cazaux
Djokovic holds 15-year 'special relationship' with Melbourne tree
Alcaraz sees off Sonego threat to reach Australian Open third round
Collins announces impending retirement after Australian Open exit
Alexander Zverev taken to brink by Lukas Klein in five-set Australian Open thriller
Iga Swiatek survives against Danielle Collins to make Australian Open third round
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Benzema set for Saudi stay as Henderson seals move to Ajax
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic dies aged 46
Victor Osimhen says if he wins AFCON with Nigeria he'll be 'done'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings