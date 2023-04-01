Australian Open: Undercooked Daniil Medvedev looks to beat the heat in pursuit of crown

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open ATP - Singles
  4. Undercooked Daniil Medvedev looks to beat the heat in pursuit of Australian Open crown
Undercooked Daniil Medvedev looks to beat the heat in pursuit of Australian Open crown
Daniil Medvedev struggled with the heat in the opening round.
Daniil Medvedev struggled with the heat in the opening round.
AFP
Daniil Medvedev (27) will be the clear favourite when he takes on Emil Ruusuvuori (24) at the Australian Open on Thursday, but the Russian will have to contend with his lack of preparation and the weather as he seeks his first title at Melbourne Park.

The Australian Open remains one of the few hard-court tournaments where Medvedev is yet to win a trophy, having lost back-to-back finals to Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in 2021 and 2022.

This season, the Russian skipped the warm-up tournaments and headed straight to Melbourne, with that decision seeming to work against him as he laboured in warm conditions during his first-round match against Terence Atmane.

A sapped Medvedev ultimately progressed when his French opponent retired due to injury.

"I feel, for whatever reason, I don't know, a little worse in these conditions than some other tournaments," the world number three told reporters ahead of the second-round clash with Finland's Ruusuvuori.

"At the same time I was two times in the final, and one I was really close to winning. So I really hope I can show my best tennis one time here, at least one, and win it.

"It's the first tournament of the year. Even if you have a warm-up tournament, it's still kind of the beginning of the year, so the sensations are different."

Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz will face Lorenzo Sonego on Rod Laver Arena, and though the Italian has a 1-0 winning record against the second-seeded Spaniard, a lot has changed since the two last faced off in 2021.

"He was really young. He's different now," Sonego told ATPTour.com. "He was (outside the top) 50 in the world. Now he is No. 2. Yeah, he improved a lot in tennis, and I need to do my best to beat him."

Before Alcaraz and Sonego meet, action begins on the main showcourt with world number one Iga Swiatek taking on former finalist Danielle Collins.

While the four-time Grand Slam champion has a 4-1 head-to-head record against the American, her only defeat by Collins came in a semi-final at Melbourne Park two years ago.

Another tasty clash in the women's singles sees local hope Ajla Tomljanovic take on 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

The pair had an ugly exchange at Wimbledon in 2021 when the Australian accused her of faking an injury to have a medical time-out, but Tomljanovic has insisted there is no longer any bad blood, saying, "what happened, happened".

Mentions
TennisMedvedev DaniilAustralian Open ATP - SinglesAustralian Open WTA - SinglesAustralian Open 2024
Related Articles
The Base Line: Novak Djokovic given stern first-round test as Australian Open begins
Australian Open roundup: Murray, Vondrousova and Wawrinka crash out on day two, Gauff wins
Ons Jabeur and Caroline Wozniacki derailed by Russian youngsters at Australian Open
Show more
Tennis
Say it to my face: Novak Djokovic fumes at heckling fan during second round win
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic battles past impressive Popyrin, Sakkari suffers shock defeat
Updated
Novak Djokovic survives Alexei Popyrin scare to battle into third round
Updated
Former tennis star Arantxa Sanchez Vicario given suspended jail term for fraud
Stefanos Tsitsipas comes through 'insane' battle with Jordan Thompson at Australian Open
Caroline Wozniacki says more tennis in Saudi Arabia 'inevitable' after Rafael Nadal move
Alex de Minaur has 'more to show' in Australian Open campaign
Aryna Sabalenka blasts past Fruhvirtova into Australian Open third round
Naomi Osaka vows not to mope after 'bittersweet' Australian Open exit
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson closing in on move to Ajax, Al Hilal announce Lodi signing
Victor Osimhen says if he wins AFCON with Nigeria he'll be 'done'
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings