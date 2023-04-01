Andreescu targets Paris Olympics but rules out Australian Open

Bianca Andreescu (CAN) hits a forehand against Camila Giorgi (ITA) (not pictured) during first round play at IGA Stadium
Reuters
Bianca Andreescu (23) said on Thursday she hopes to represent Canada at next year's Paris Olympics but the 2019 U.S. Open champion has ruled out playing at next month's Australian Open as she continues her recovery from a back injury.

Andreescu has been sidelined by a stress fracture in her back and has not played since losing to Italian qualifier Camila Giorgi in her opening match of the Canadian Open in August.

Andreescu said progress in her recovery had been steady but slow and she has yet to even pick up a racquet, pushing her expected return to action back to March or April.

"No, sadly I won't be at the Australian Open," Andreescu confirmed during the Canadian Olympic Committee's Paris media summit on Thursday.

"Right now I'm looking at (returning) after the Australia Open or the American Tour, so Indian Wells. .. maybe.

"We're very close but right now I am still dealing with my back injury. It is getting better every single day and I am doing everything I can to get there as fast as possible but these things take time.

"I'm feeling very confident for 2024."

Whether Andreescu can work her way back to full fitness and earn a spot on the Canadian team for Paris is a big question.

Her world ranking has dropped to number 96 and is almost certain to fall further as she remains out of action, while she could only watch as Leylah Fernandez and Marina Stakusic lead Canada to a first Billie Jean King Cup title last month.

"I do miss playing and seeing the girls win the Billie Jean Cup too ... I really wish I was there. Injuries just suck," said Andreescu, who has seen her career stalled by a number of injuries. "Super sad I couldn't be there because it is also my dream to win that tournament too.

"I really have to dig deep next year to get my spot but I've always wanted to play that tournament so I am hoping that will be enough motivation to win as much as I can.

"It just sucks I have been through so many injuries.

"With all the injuries I've had you think I would have figured it out."

