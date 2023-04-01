Aryna Sabalenka insists on room for improvement ahead of Australian Open defence

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open WTA - Singles
  4. Aryna Sabalenka insists on room for improvement ahead of Australian Open defence
Aryna Sabalenka insists on room for improvement ahead of Australian Open defence
Sabalenka is looking to retain the Australian Open
Sabalenka is looking to retain the Australian Open
AFP
Aryna Sabalenka (25) admitted Saturday she was feeling the pressure after a breakthrough 2023 saw her claim her a maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, but a new mindset was helping her deal with it.

The Belarusian also finished runner-up at the US Open and made the semi-finals of Wimbledon and Roland Garros on her way to becoming world number one.

Currently ranked second in the world behind Poland's Iga Swiatek, Sabalenka is top seed at the season-opening Brisbane International, which begins on Sunday.

She said she had been working hard during the off-season in a bid to become the first woman to win consecutive Australian Opens since countrywoman Victoria Azarenka in 2012 and 2013.

But she conceded to feeling added pressure as defending champion at Melbourne Park.

"Last year I did an amazing job, it wasn't easy to do," Sabalenka said.

"It's not going to be easy this season. Just having this kind of thought in the background of your mind, actually having a title to defend, makes it actually not easy.

"I'm trying not to put pressure on myself. I'm just trying to prepare myself as good as I can - it's not an easy thing to do, especially with the Grand Slams."

Sabalenka put her stellar 2023 down to a change of attitude.

"I kind of accept the fact that I can lose, that everyone can go out there and beat me if I'm not bringing my best tennis," she said.

"Accepting this fact gives you more belief - you're more calm on the court in those crucial moments.

"Worst case, what happens?" she asked. "I'm going to lose a Grand Slam, lose some points, drop a little bit in the rankings.

"But there's so many tournaments ahead. I'm going to try to do my best to be in another Grand Slam or in other tournaments.

"That's why I like my mindset, you can beat me, but I'm going to prepare every match and have huge chances to win match after match, probably to hold the trophy."

Sabalenka has a first round bye in Brisbane and will play either Italian Lucia Bronzetti or Ashlyn Krueger in the second round.

Mentions
TennisAustralian Open WTA - SinglesBrisbane WTA - SinglesSabalenka Aryna
Related Articles
Sabalenka and Rybakina to kick off new season in Brisbane, Australia
Rafael Nadal draws qualifier at comeback tournament in Brisbane
Osaka gears up for return as she hopes to inspire daughter Shai
Show more
Tennis
Fiery Andrey Rublev aims to 'be nicer' as he targets tennis top four
Zheng Qinwen upsets Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova at United Cup
Updated
Andy Murray longs for chance to play against Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic again
Defending Olympic gold the top priority for Alexander Zverev in 2024
'Reborn' Emma Raducanu aiming to reignite career on injury return
Dominic Thiem advances in Brisbane after snake holds up qualifying match
New mum Naomi Osaka's love for tennis rekindled as she makes comeback
Britain and Spain make winning starts at United Cup as new season begins
Most Read
Turkish Super Cup final postponed after row between clubs, authorities and broadcaster
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
'I've even made a list': Napoli go into Monza game with injury and suspension problems
Editors' Picks: The Return of Rafa the standout story as 2023 becomes 2024

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings