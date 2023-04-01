Osaka gears up for return as she hopes to inspire daughter Shai

The four-times Grand Slam champion last competed in a WTA tournament at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in late September 2022 and gave birth to her daughter in July this year, before announcing her highly-anticipated comeback four months later.
"Being a mum has changed my life a lot. I think it changed my perspective on a lot of things," Osaka said on Friday during a visit to Brisbane's Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary.
"Giving birth was one of the most painful things I've ever gone through. It's definitely made me feel like physically I can handle a lot.
"I want to show Shai that she's capable of everything, so that's one of my main purposes and main reasons why I want to be back out here."
Osaka begins her final preparations for the January 14th-18th Australian Open - which she won in 2019 and 2021 - by competing in a tournament where she has reached the semi-finals twice.
The Japanese player tempered expectations about her title prospects in Brisbane.
"I've given myself the biggest chance to do well, but at the same time, I haven't had any match play," Osaka said.
"I'm just embracing the fact that it's my first tournament in a very long time. I'm just trying to have fun and do well at the same time."