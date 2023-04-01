Petra Kvitova to miss the Australian Open after announcing pregnancy

Reuters
Former Australian Open runner-up Petra Kvitova (33) said on Monday she is expecting her first child with husband and longtime coach Jiri Vanek and would miss the year's first Grand Slam which begins in two weeks.

Twice Wimbledon champion Kvitova is not playing in the ongoing tune-up tournaments in Australia, but her name featured in the entry list for the January 14-28 Melbourne Park major.

"On the first day of 2024 I wanted to wish you a happy new year and share the exciting news that Jiri and I will be welcoming a baby into our family this summer," Kvitova said on X with pictures of the pair holding a sonogram and a onesie.

She added on Instagram that she would miss her annual trip to Australia.

"I'm looking forward to spending some time at home preparing for this exciting next chapter in our lives." Kvitova added.

Kvitova lost the 2019 Australian Open final to Naomi Osaka, who made her comeback to the tour earlier on Monday following 15 months out during which she had her first child.

