New mum Naomi Osaka's love for tennis rekindled as she makes comeback

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Brisbane WTA - Singles
  4. New mum Naomi Osaka's love for tennis rekindled as she makes comeback
New mum Naomi Osaka's love for tennis rekindled as she makes comeback
Osaka trains in Australia
Osaka trains in Australia
AFP
Japan's Naomi Osaka (26) admitted Saturday she almost gave up tennis but had rekindled her love of the sport after becoming a mother earlier this year as she prepares for a return in Brisbane.

Osaka stepped away from the game in September 2022, citing mental health concerns following her withdrawal from the second round of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

In her time away, she gave birth to daughter Shai, and did not watch any tennis until last year's Wimbledon.

Although excited to be back, she conceded that retiring permanently had crossed her mind.

"I would say right after Tokyo for, like, a month maybe I was thinking about retirement because I felt like all my joy went away for the sport," she said at the season opening Brisbane International.

"I felt like it kind of wasn't fair, both for the people watching and myself.

"But then I thought, I've played tennis since I was three and there's so many more things that I want to do."

Osaka said since giving birth her approach to tennis had changed.

"I think in the time I had away, I appreciated the sport a lot more," she said. "I think definitely becoming a mum changed my mindset a lot.

"I think I'm a lot more open-minded, a lot more patient, but also I feel a lot stronger physically."

The four-time Grand Slam champion was awarded a wildcard to the Brisbane event in the lead-up to the Australian Open and will play Germany's 84th-ranked Tamara Korpatsch in the first round.

"I feel definitely I'm nervous, I haven't played a match in a long time, but I'm competitive so I'm thinking I'm nervous and I want to win," Osaka said.

"There's a lot of things that are going on in my head.

"I think the biggest thing is just walking onto the court and sort of absorbing all the energy and experiencing the atmosphere. For me that is something that I'm definitely going to treasure a lot."

Mentions
TennisBrisbane WTA - SinglesAustralian Open WTA - SinglesOsaka NaomiKorpatsch Tamara
Related Articles
Aryna Sabalenka insists on room for improvement ahead of Australian Open defence
Osaka gears up for return as she hopes to inspire daughter Shai
Sabalenka and Rybakina to kick off new season in Brisbane, Australia
Show more
Tennis
Fiery Andrey Rublev aims to 'be nicer' as he targets tennis top four
Zheng Qinwen upsets Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova at United Cup
Updated
Andy Murray longs for chance to play against Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic again
Defending Olympic gold the top priority for Alexander Zverev in 2024
'Reborn' Emma Raducanu aiming to reignite career on injury return
Dominic Thiem advances in Brisbane after snake holds up qualifying match
Rafael Nadal draws qualifier at comeback tournament in Brisbane
Britain and Spain make winning starts at United Cup as new season begins
Most Read
Turkish Super Cup final postponed after row between clubs, authorities and broadcaster
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
Editors' Picks: The Return of Rafa the standout story as 2023 becomes 2024
'I've even made a list': Napoli go into Monza game with injury and suspension problems

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings