Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka powers past Zheng to defend Australian Open crown

Aryna Sabalenka is looking to defend her Australian Open crown.
AFP, Flashscore
It’s the women’s final at this year’s Australian Open, with world number two and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka (25) taking on Chinese 12th seed Qinwen Zheng (21) who is competing in her first Grand Slam final.

11:40 CET - Aryna Sabalenka (25) dropped just 31 games on her way to the title with seven straight-set wins. A dominant fortnight for the Belarusian. 

Aryna Sabalenka and the Australian Open trophy
AFP

11:02 CET - And that's it! Aryna Sabalenka (25) produces a superb performance to cruise past Qinwen Zheng (21) 6-3, 6-2 and win her second Grand Slam title. The second-seeded Belarusian also becomes the first women's player to defend the Australian Open crown since Victoria Azarenka in 2013. What a moment. 

Match stats
Flashscore

10:25 CET - Aryna Sabalenka (25) has been in total control so far and the Belarusian takes the opening set 6-3 after breaking Qinwen Zheng (21) in her opening service game. 

Is there any way back for the Chinese player? Follow the rest of the match here

09:45 CET - Aryna Sabalenka (25) and Qinwen Zheng (21) are almost ready on the Rod Laver Arena, with the two players going through their pre-match warm-ups. 

You can follow the opening set with Flashscore here. 

08:40 CET - The two players have met just once before, with Aryna Sabalenka (25) holding the head-to-head edge having won their US Open quarter-final in straight sets back in September. 

08:00 CET - Qinwen Zheng (21) was the only seeded player to make it through to the quarter-finals in the top half of the draw, and the Chinese player capitalised on a favourable run to secure her first-ever appearance in a Grand Slam final. She’ll be looking to draw inspiration from compatriot Li Na who won the title in Melbourne Park 10 years ago. 

Qinwen Zheng's last four results
Flashscore

07:45 CET - Aryna Sabalenka (25) blasted her way through the draw, dismantling the likes of Amanda Anisimova (22), Barbora Krejcikova (28) and Coco Gauff (19) on route to the final. The Belarusian is yet to drop a set in the tournament and is the heavy favourite to secure the second Grand Slam title of her career.

Aryna Sabalenka's last four results
Flashscore

07:20 CET - The match itself isn’t due to get started until 09:30 CET, but don’t worry, we’ll provide you with plenty of preview content over the next couple of hours to set your pulses racing before the two players take to the court.  

07:10 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore’s coverage of the women’s final at this year’s Australian Open, with reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka (25) coming up against 12th seed Qinwen Zheng (21) in a mouthwatering clash. 

Mentions
