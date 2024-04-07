Danielle Collins crushes Daria Kasatkina to triumph again in Charleston

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Charleston WTA - Singles
  4. Danielle Collins crushes Daria Kasatkina to triumph again in Charleston
Danielle Collins crushes Daria Kasatkina to triumph again in Charleston
Collins celebrates her win
Collins celebrates her win
Profimedia
American Danielle Collins (30) continued her late-career rich vein of form, winning the WTA Charleston Open clay court title on Sunday with a 6-2, 6-1 defeat of Russia's Daria Kasatkina (26).

The victory comes a week after Collins enjoyed the biggest win of her career, clinching the Miami Open 1000 hard court title and her back-to-back wins means she will move up to 15th in the world rankings.

Collins has announced that she will retire from the sport at the end of this season but has found herself playing in the form of her life and has extended her winning streak to 13 matches.

Kasatkina, the 2017 winner in Charleston, reached the final after a three-set semi-final win over top seed Jessica Pegula but Collins proved to be a step too far.

Collins, who defeated Greece's Maria Sakkari in her semi, needed just 77 minutes to defeat Kasatkina and the contest moved decisively in her direction when she broke to go 2-0 up in the second set, celebrating with a forceful first-pump.

The change in surface from Miami made little difference to Collins who marched to victory with her powerful strokeplay that was simply too much for the Russian.

Collins won 95.2% of first serve points and saved the two break points that she faced.

"I'm blessed to be able to have the opportunity to live out my dream, I am so grateful," said Collins.

Kasatkina joked that she was glad to know that Collins would be leaving the tour after this season.

"I was going to stay that I'm going to miss you on the tour but after this match, I'm not sure," she quipped.

"I am going to miss you because you are such a character, your personality is amazing. Enjoy these moments, you are playing amazing," she said.

The Floridian has dropped just two of 28 sets in her last two tournaments. The last player to win Miami and Charleston in the same year was Serena Williams in 2013.

Collins' 22 wins for the season is matched only by world number one Iga Swiatek and fourth-ranked Elena Rybakina.

Mentions
TennisCharleston WTA - SinglesCollins DanielleKasatkina Daria
Related Articles
Kasatkina battles past Pegula to set up Charleston final meeting with in-form Collins
WTA roundup: Jessica Pegula moves closer to Charleston title after battling win
WTA roundup: Danielle Collins continues form with two wins in Charleston
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Danielle Collins clinches Charleston title, Ben Shelton wins Houston Open
Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe to face off in all-American ATP Houston final
Novak Djokovic wants last dance with Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros
Djokovic keeping his Monte Carlo expectations in check on return to action
Tennis Tracker: Irresistible Collins sets up Kasatkina final, Ruud suffers shock defeat
ATP roundup: Hurkacz and Ruud through in Estoril, Shelton into Houston semis
Tennis Tracker: Ruud secures semi-final spot in Estoril, Pegula and Collins progress
Most Read
Football Tracker: Juventus edge to win over Fiorentina, Lyon defeat Nantes
Mark Williams to face Ronnie O'Sullivan in Tour Championship final after beating Mark Allen
Novak Djokovic wants last dance with Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros
Cameroon FA to propose national coach after emergency meeting

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings