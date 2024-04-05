WTA roundup: Danielle Collins continues form with two wins in Charleston

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Charleston WTA - Singles
  4. WTA roundup: Danielle Collins continues form with two wins in Charleston
WTA roundup: Danielle Collins continues form with two wins in Charleston
Updated
Danielle Collins has now won 10 consecutive matches
Danielle Collins has now won 10 consecutive matches
Reuters
Danielle Collins (30) extended her winning streak to 10 matches, winning twice on Thursday to reach the quarter-finals of the Credit One Charleston Open.

First, Collins upset second-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in a second-round match that had been pushed back to Thursday due to rain. Then Collins blitzed Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-2 in a match-up of unseeded U.S. players.

Collins, a Floridian who is retiring at the end of the season, captured the Miami Open championship last week.

Next up for Collins will be a match against 11th-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium, who got past seventh-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-4, 6-1. Earlier on Thursday, Mertens defeated France's Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

The United States' Jessica Pegula cruised into the quarter-finals with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Poland's Magda Linette.

In other third-round action, Belarus' Victoria Azarenka, the 12th seed, rallied past the United States' Taylor Townsend 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarters.

Third-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece downed Australia's Astra Sharma 6-4, 6-1, and fourth-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia eliminated 15th-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine 6-1, 6-4.

Ninth-seeded Veronika Kudermetova of Russia toppled fifth-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil 7-5, 6-1, and Romania's Jaqueline Cristian beat 10th-seeded Emma Navarro of the United States 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.

Stephens won her second-round match earlier Thursday, defeating 14th-seeded Leylah Fernandez of Canada 6-4, 6-4.

Copa Colsanitas

Home favorite Camila Osorio, the sixth seed, moved into the quarter-finals at Bogota, Colombia, with a 7-6(4), 6-4 victory over Romania's Anca Alexia Todoni.

Osorio overcame eight double faults in part by winning 45 percent of her return points. Todoni put just 48 percent of her first serves in play.

Second-seeded Tatjana Maria of Germany had to wait out a lengthy delay caused by a power failure to overtake Argentina's Julia Riera 2-6, 6-0, 6-2.

Top-seeded Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic defeated the United States' Hailey Baptiste 6-3, 6-4, and seventh-seeded Laura Siegemund of Germany came from behind to top Great Britain's Francesca Jones 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2.

Mentions
TennisCollins DanielleMertens EliseStephens SloaneOsorio CamilaTodoni Anca AlexiaGracheva VarvaraJabeur OnsSvitolina ElinaAzarenka VictoriaCristian JaquelineHaddad Maia BeatrizKalinina AnhelinaKasatkina DariaKudermetova VeronikaLinette MagdaPegula JessicaSakkari MariaSharma AstraTownsend TaylorFernandez LeylahNavarro EmmaCharleston WTA - SinglesBogota WTA - SinglesBaptiste HaileyBouzkova MarieJones FrancescaMaria TatjanaRiera JuliaSiegemund Laura
Related Articles
Aryna Sabalenka escapes Peyton Stearns to reach Indian Wells third round
Maria Sakkari romps into Miami third round, Caroline Wozniacki loses in thriller
Australian Open champion Sabalenka loses in Dubai on return to action against Vekic
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Hurkacz targeting semi-final spot in Estoril, Pegula in action later
Nick Kyrgios expected to return from injury next week with 'fire in belly'
ATP roundup: Nuno Borges delights home crowd in Estoril as clay quarters loom
Updated
11-time champion Rafael Nadal pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters
Updated
Season-ending WTA Finals to be staged in Saudi Arabia from 2024 to 2026
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Collins and Pegula advance in Charleston, Tiafoe battles past Duckworth
ATP roundup: Fognini ousts top seed in Morocco, Berrettini ramps up comeback
Wuhan Open set to return to WTA Tour for first time since 2019
Tennis Tracker: Berrettini and Shelton seal wins, Wozniacki falls to Kalinina
Most Read
Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto'o says hiring of new Belgian coach was 'illegal'
11-time champion Rafael Nadal pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters
Palmer scores twice in stoppage time as Chelsea stun Manchester United in epic
Liverpool leave it late to beat Sheffield United and reclaim top spot

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings